The Town of Ecru has a new police officer that is swifter than the wind with a bite that can make grown men cry. Nope. It’s not a man, but a four-legged officer named Marc. Marc is a Malaherd, which is a cross between a Belgian Malinois and a Dutch Shepherd.
“We were fortunate to get this dog,” said Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer. “This gives us another tool to help with search and rescue as well as taking narcotics off the streets of Ecru and along Highway 15.”
In fact the dog was paid for from a seizure of drug money. “When we got the money, I decided rather than purchase a puppy, we would get a full grown already trained dog that would be ready when we got it.”
In making the application to the kennel in Texas that trains the dogs, all orders were filled, “but shortly an opening came, because one of the dogs that were spoken for couldn’t go to the department that asked for him, so we got him.”
But now matter how many dogs you have the key to a good dog is having an officer that is familiar with K-9 work.
“We were blessed to have such an officer, David Robertson who has been with our department since 2018,” said Chief Stringer. “He had experience with other dogs and he was willing to step up and help us in that way.”
Officer Robertson took Marc out of his car to meet this reporter. The first thing you notice is that mouth that looks like alligator teeth coming at you. I was glad he was my friend.
“He is a stout, hyper dog,” Robertson said. “He loves to work. He has a high drive. His job is to help us get drugs off the street, and it’s rewarding when we can do that.”
The officers work as a team. Robertson has a special button that is connected to the door of his vehicle that he can activate if he is in trouble. Once he hits it, the door flies open and out bounces those feet and teeth in protection of his partner. And while he is behind that glassed window he is ever alert.
“When I am at a traffic stop he watches everything I do,” Robertson said. “He is one of the most important assets to this department. He is a level headed dog that has the puppy worked out of him.”
Before the Ecru Police Department could get the dog, Robertson had to go to Texas for two weeks to train with him. “And today we are required to work eight hours a month on tracking, narcotics and bite work. But that is easy to do, we get that nearly every week.”
So how does Officer Robertson know when his dog has found something? Marc sits down and looks at him. This was illustrated by planting a training block on the trailer outside of the police department while the dog waited inside. When he came out he went to work sniffing every part of that trailer. Because of his tendency to work quick, he passed over the ‘drugs’ at the start, but only took one step past them before coming right back to the spot and he quietly sat down and looked at his master.
Chief Stringer said Marc is also a good asset when it comes to help with search and rescue.
“We recently had a missing child, and although we did not have to use Marc for that instance, it was a comfort to know we had him right here to come and help us.”
Marcs chief job is to “detect, find and apprehend drugs and those who carry them. He is a go getter, and so is his handler. I could not have had a better officer than David because he is as driven as the dog. He wants to go to and work as hard as the dog does,” Stringer said.
Chief Stringer also had high praise for the community in their support of the new officer that has come to serve and protect. “We needed a bullet proof vest for his protection. I put the need out on our facebook page one night and by the next morning we had the $1,200 it took to buy it.”
Chief Stringer has high praise for the newest officer on his force. “There’s not a doubt in my mind he will pay for himself in more ways than money when it comes to protection of our town.”