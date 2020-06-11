At their June meeting, the Ecru Board of Aldermen once more discussed a need for a boring ordinance for gravity sewer, and put off setting a date for the hearing to the next board meeting, which will be July 7.
Last month water and sewer superintendent Mike Martin said the board needs to discuss passing an ordinance regarding management of streets, trenching and right of ways.
“The city of Pontotoc has one of these, it keeps folks from coming in here and boring on a weekend then leaving us with damaged pipes.”
The new ordinance would spell out what a company has to comply with when they want to come into the town of Ecru to work. “They will have to camera our pipes before and after the work and will be liable for anything that is broken. They will have to get a permit to do this, so that a company can’t come in here on Friday afternoon and set up to do stuff on the weekend without us knowing about it,” Martin said.
This month Martin also told the aldermen that over the past two months the department has set about 2 new water meters.
In other business the board authorized a business permit for John D. Kennedy Jr. to operate Mississippi MetalMagic at 52 Old Highway 15.
They also approved the final cash request on the Cairo Sewer project and authorized Mayor Jeff Smith to sere as voting delegate at the MML Summer conference, which was moved to September because of the Covid-19. Alderman Gloria High was approved as the alternate delegate at the conference.
Financial officer Mike Nesbit came to the board with glad tidings. “Typically we get $10 thousand in sales and this month we collected $36 thousand in sales, so we are going to be fine financially. We have to do a budget update in July.”
In fact, the town must now get to work on planning for the next fiscal year which will begin October 1.
Mayor Jeff Smith said the department budget sheets are set to go out “We are working on re-adjusting 2020 and getting ready for 2021.” Smith also said that the town will soon install software so they can do their own payroll.
In final business the board voted to advertise for a part time court clerk and re-advertise bids for roofing on the old clinic across from McCoy’s grocery.