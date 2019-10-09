The Ecru board of aldermen took under advisement five bids for expanding their sewer facilities in the town. The bids were as follows: AHS out of New Albany bidded $195,108, Argo out of Cordova Tennessee put in a bid for $238,873; Eubank out of Booneville said they would do the project for $212,526; Phillips Contracting out of Columbus, Miss. put in a bid for $299,637 while W&T Contracting from Lamar submitted a $331,406.80 bid.
The engineers estimate for the project was $200,000. The aldermen will award the bid at a later date.
In other business, the board approved for all restaurant owners to install the under the sink grease trap to keep the grease from their establishments from ending up in the sewerage treatment. “This stuff gums up the augers and we have to get out there and repair the pumps when it does that,” said Mike Martin, water and sewer department head.
Fire chief Phil Stokes said his department needs to purchase MS Win radios. “We applied for a grant, but did not receive it, so we are going to have to purchase these from our fire prevention funds,” he noted. Stokes said the radios would cost some $14,000 plus some extra batteries. “I’m going to talk to the volunteers and if they approve it we will get them, but I wanted to get pre-approval from y’all so we could move on.” The board approved the expenditure. Chief Stokes also noted that the department has gone on 185 calls this year thus far.
Jason Horton with the Park Committee explained to the board the next steps in getting the park ready to play ball on. “We have an estimate for putting up two 10 by 21 dugouts with a tin top. When we turned in our budget this year we put dugouts, signs and bleachers as a part of it,” he said.
Horton said the price for putting up the dugouts is $2,764, but because there aren’t funds in the park budget for that right now, the board asked him wait and touch back base in November.
“I want to get this done as quickly as possible,” he noted. “Teams will begin looking at the facilities in January to decide if they are going to rent it for the upcoming season.”
Police Chief Matt Stringer asked the board to approve the hiring of Shane Tillery for a part time officer. “He is qualified officer for Blue Mountain an the lives her sin Ecru,” Stringer noted. The board approved his request.
Water superintendent Mike Martin told the board his department has been working on several leaks. “When it gets hot, the ground shifts and it leaks.”
In closing the meeting, Mike Nesbit and Mike Martin addressed the board on what needed to be done with the water situation in Ecru. “We have been getting information together and we will present to you in the December meeting what we want to do.”
In other business the monthly salary of the aldermen was increased to $400 per month in a 4-1 vote. Alderman Donald Andrews voted against the increase.
The board tabled a matter to pay NaviRetail over the next three years at $25,000 a year. “That’s a good bit of money,” said Dr. Speck.
The board also adopted the same burn ban that the county adopted to be in effect until November 4.