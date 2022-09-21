Heart of Ecru Festival

The second annual Heart of Ecru Festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Ecru. Festivities will include shopping and music in addition to a kids area that features a petting zoo and bouncy houses.

 Courtesy of Stephanie Coomer

ECRU • The quaint town of Ecru, located in northern Pontotoc County, has a population of just 1,300 people. However, the upcoming Heart of Ecru Festival hopes to showcase just how big of a heart this small town has. 

