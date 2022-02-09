The roads within the Ecru city cemetery were a subject of conversation at the February 1 board meeting.
Mike Nesbit, who is on the cemetery committee asked the board if he could ask for donations completely get the roads in shape.
“We lack several thousand dollars to get all the roads sealed and asphalt the western road,” he noted. The board gave him permission. If you have a loved one buried in the Ecru cemetery and you don’t live in Pontotoc County you may send a donation for this to P.O. Box 526, Ecru, MS 38841 and note that it is for the Ecru cemetery on your check.
In other matters Michael Hawkins and Deborah Johnson was at the meeting to request their property be zoned from Agricultural to commercial. The board voted to run an advertisement in the Pontotoc Progress and set the hearing to take place March 1.
The board also let the bid for water line upgrades on the Q.T. Todd Road. There was much discussion on whether or not they may hit rock while doing the boring for the upgrades.
Mayor Turk asked whose responsibility it would be for the extra cost if they were to do that. Falkner assured her it would be the construction company’s cost because they agreed to do it for this much, however he also said that they did their due diligence and rock should not be encountered. We went down 20 feet and they won’t be boring that deep.
There were 10 different items that the companies listed in the bid specs to add up to the total bid. They were providing 6 inches PVC main, 6 inch bored water main, 10 inch poly bored encasement, 4 inch machine tap assembly, 3 inch wet tap and caps, Fire Hydrant, Gate valve assembly, fittings, erosion control and seeding and grassing.
TLSL from Walnut was awarded the bid at $134,425. Other bidding included AHS Construction from Pontotoc who submitted a bid of $163,448.50; Eubank construction from Booneville that submitted a bid of $180,500 and Aldredge Construciton oct of Batesville with a bid of $217,201.61.
Police Chief Matt Stringer asked the board to allow him to send Dave Robison to training classes. The board approved.
Dr. James Speck made a motion to designate the City of Ecru as a resort destination. The other members of the board said they wanted to study the matter more, so the motion died for lack of a second.
In the final two actions of the night, board attorney Sidra Winter tendered her resignation to the board amongst tears from her and others who had served with her since 2014. The board accepted her resignation. She will be going to work for John Weddle at the District Attorney’s office. “Although I’m going to miss it here, the DA’s office is where I started so it will be kind of like going back home,” she noted.
The board approved to hire Phil Tutor as the interim board counsel until another attorney could be acquired.