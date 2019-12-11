Mayor Jeff Smith thanked Fire Chief Phil Stokes for his invaluable service to the Ecru community for the past 13 years. “There is no way to say thank you enough,” Smith said. “We appreciate you. The volunteers are set to elect another fire chief from within their ranks.”
The town of Ecru will be changing how they charge for water and sewer come January 2020. “This is good news for some and not so good news for others,” said Mike Nesbit who has been doing the study for the town. “After looking at all of it we need to start charging $7 for each 1,000 gallons of water and the same for the sewer.”
Nesbit said it was important for the town to cover their debts so the change is necessary to begin this.
The upside of the matter is the fact that right now there is a base charge for up to 1,000 gallons and now the rate will be according to water usage. “The folks who are on a fixed income who may not use 1,000 gallons of water are going to see a decrease in their water bill. The people who use a lot of water are going to see an increase.”
Nesbit said one of the heaviest users of water is the North Pontotoc School system. “They use one million gallons each month,” he noted. Mayor Smith said the town would work with them to see if they can set meters in so that the field watering won’t be put through the sewers to help save monies. Mike Martin said that has been needed doing for years. “They basically only have two meters and everything is running through those two meters.”
After months of being on the table for approval, the board finally approved for the BBI software system to be installed at town hall for water bills. Mayor Smith has been championing for this system since February 2018. “One thing I like about this is we have off site backup plus we get on line bill paying, so the customer doesn’t have to drive to town to pay their bills.”
In other business water superintendent Mike Martin said his truck is in need new tires. The board approved the purchase.
He told the board that they distributed food to needy families in Ecru for the Thanksgiving season and we go the lights fixed at Pannell Park.
“We were also able to secure a homeland security grant, and will use that to purchase the new MS win radios.”
In another matter the board approved an increase in setting a two inch meter in the town to $1,800. “The cost of material is going up,” Martin said. “The cost of brass is going through the roof.”
Caleb Easterling and Greg Baker requested the board’s permission to remove a mobile home and construct five rental homes at 183 Collins Street as well as to construct additional homes of for Colllins and Railroad avenue. The men told the board that the houses won’t be cookie cutter type houses, but that all would be different in look and the color of the brick. The board approved their request.
The board also authorized all payroll to be converted to direct deposit by January. In other matters the board approved purchasing an ad in the Pontotoc Progress Christmas issue as well as a payment to Cook Coggin for $48,150 from the Community Development Block Grant.
Alta Towers was approved to begin building the cell tower. Mayor Smith said the company hopes to “start construction in February and if water permits will be ready tout customers on by July.”