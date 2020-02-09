First let me apologize to anyone that tried to make the chocolate cake recipe from last week, it probably did not come out as expected. I neglected to put 1 1/3 cup sugar in the ingredients list. And a big thank you to the reader that called and asked about my goof. It lets me know that people do read and enjoy the article.
Many of you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday with friends and family. Can you guess the number one snack food served on Super Bowl Sunday? Chicken wings are the favorite snack food by far. An estimated 1.7 billion wings were served this past Sunday. Pizza for the big game comes in as 3rd and Hot Dogs find 6th place on the list. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for claiming a win since their first win at super bowl 4.
Ecru lost a major patriarch this week in the death of Brother Charles Stubblefield. Brother Stubblefield found a home at Ecru Baptist Church when he pastured there and retired to the area. He lived a life of faith and fellowship whether from the pulpit, on a boat as a navy officer in world war 2, or as a father and husband. All who knew him will miss his bright smile and words of faith.
Ecru Baptist Church is hosting a Fellowship Banquet on Saturday, February 15 at 11 am, open to senior adults. The banquet will be catered by Mrs. Grace Hopper. Marilyn Gillespie will be singing and there will be a special guest. Since we will need to keep a count of guest for the food purposes, if you plan on attending, please contact Whitney Smith at 662-419-9750. Any senior adult in the area is welcome to attend, not just church members.
DNOW was this past weekend a number of youth from our area participated. Ecru Baptist Church had around 30 youth that had a wonderful weekend at 4 host homes. The attendees worked together to do a special service project at the North Pontotoc Softball field. The flower beds were cleaned and mulched and a special marker was placed in memorial of Cace Ripken. How wonderful for all of us to live in a society that youth can openly praise the Lord with peers and leaders without being ashamed or afraid.
Writing this article gives me a wonderful excuse to ask people questions and learn new historical things about Ecru. I asked Mrs. Jannie Hamilton to tell me about something historical from the yesteryears of Ecru. She told me about the morning she woke up to the train in her front yard. It appears that sometime in the early 60s, the engine and approximately 15 cars fell off the track. After talking with Mr. Charles Mitchell, I learned that the train was hauling grain and the amount of grain that fell out of the cars almost covered the Barber Shop that was housed in the small white structure that now houses the Sword's Print Shop. At that time people with personal tractors and large equipment was not as prevalent, so word was put out locally and in surrounding counties that if anyone was needing grain, they could just come and get what they could haul. People came in droves and that is how the grain was cleaned up.
If you would like to see your name in the newspaper, whether you are celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or other special date; call Whitney at 419-9750. I am always listening for historical memories or special Ecru stories. From my family to yours, have a wonderful week!