Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.