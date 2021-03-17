I never cease to be amazed at the bravery and courage of our men who volunteer and are paid to put out fires in our community. They see sadness at its basic level while giving every effort to protect more property from being destroyed by orange flames that engulf everything.
Because of the expertise through training that our volunteer firemen have whole blocks of buildings have not gone up in flames. That was never more evident than the recent apartment fire. Because of their quick action and knowing exactly how to get in there and put out the flames there was just one set of apartments ruined. Now I’m not downplaying the people who no longer have a home. It is sad to see four families be displaced.
But the wind was up that Tuesday morning and if the response hadn’t been so quick every building over there could have gone up in flames, and the trees could have caught on fire causing a major disaster right there where more homes are behind the apartment complex as well as to the Eaton Seating plant just to the east of the situation.
I have covered fires in this community for more than 31 years and I believe I can say that our departments are second to none. We are blessed to have a host of volunteers in each and every community across our county with 21 pumper trucks, a giant ladder truck, as well as a number of grass fire trucks ready to be dispatched at the first call of the flames.
Training, practice, equipment and coordination across the board has kept our communities safe from disastrous fires that can spread quickly out of control if not immediately squelched.
I applaud each and every fire department in our community and commend our Pontotoc County Fire coordinator Adam Patton along with every fire chief for your willingness to do the paper work that is required to keep our departments on the cutting edge in fire fighting.
And while I know you must go home in tears over what is lost, know that you have done your best to save lives, protect property and show others that you care by your heroic efforts. By Regina Butler