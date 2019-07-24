Oddities are the Golden Fleece for collectors, and a Troy man and his friends see beauty in a car that, 60 years ago, flopped on the market, but secured a place in the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.
Larry Stegall backed his Edsel, four-door hardtop out of his carport, and wheeled the hulking, turquoise car toward the driveway.
“The color is called ‘Spring Green,’ Stegall said, rolling down his window, and patting the vintage vinyl seats, custom-made--as close to the original as one would ever get, he said. Stegall turned his grip, hand-over-hand, persuading the steering wheel, the size of one in the pilot house of a Chesapeake Bay schooner, in the middle of which were buttons to shift the transmission.
“These were considered an innovation on this car,” said Stegall, as he eased the lumbering behemoth, called the Citation model, down the driveway.
The 410-cubic-inch motor, which Stegall completely restored, growled beneath the shiny, waxed hood. Stegall stabbed a quick, playful pump on the gas petal, and the Edsel roared, lurching forward.
“Plenty of power,” he said, smiling.
The International Edsel Club is holding a weekend-long meeting in Tupelo, starting July 24. Enthusiasts are driving in from all over, and it’s not a private party. Those remotely curious are welcome to drop in.
Club members will lodge at the Hilton Garden Inn on East Main—the locus for sight-seeing, conversing, and enjoying the company of others who love the car that limped through the market from 1958-60.
Stegall is a member of the Magnolia Chapter, which includes five Mississippians, as well as Edsel enthusiasts from Louisiana and Florida. The international club reaches as far as Canada, Germany, Sweden, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom.
All this fanfare for a car that, after what history has deemed a bloated promotional campaign, lasted only two years on the market, and cost the Ford Motor Company more than $250 million in losses. The failures of the Edsel are too many to enumerate here, but Consumer Reports blamed poor design, and market analysts cited corporate culture’s failure to understand the American consumer.
Still, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Stegall’s father was a mechanic, and passed along his restorative expertise as well as his appreciation of vehicular oddities. The rarest Edsel models, such as the 1960 Ranger convertible, are valued in the hundreds of thousands today.
The Edsel enthusiasts plan to cruise the town on their convention weekend. They want to visit Elvis sites, so they’ll drive together, in what they call an “Edselcade,” to the Dairy Kream, in East Tupelo, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and Johnnie’s Drive-In the next evening. They’ll cruise through Pontotoc about 9 a.m. Thursday. They encourage locals to drop-in and talk.
“This is just a unique car, and, in many ways, very beautiful,” said Stegall. “When car people see one—and, it’s rare they do—they say, ‘Hey, I know what that is.’”