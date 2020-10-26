When I was growing up, I remember my Dad cooking eggs for breakfast. Mom made the rest of the breakfast, but his job was always the eggs. I never realized growing up that I was eating something so healthy. I just thought it was what everybody had for breakfast. The first time I ever made a scrambled egg I was so proud.
Eggs are one of the few foods that should be classified as “superfoods.” They are loaded with nutrients. A single large boiled egg contains: Vitamin A, Folate, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B2, Phosphorus, Selenium. Eggs also contain decent amounts of vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B6, calcium and zinc. In fact, eggs are pretty much the perfect food. They contain a little bit of almost every nutrient you need.
This week’s recipe is a basic quiche recipe. You can add the ingredients your family likes. It is so easy and quick. The basic quiche recipe takes only 5 eggs, milk, cheese, and the add-ins that you want to use. Ingredients add-ins like sausage, bacon, ham, turkey, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, etc.
So, try this recipe for any meal. At breakfast serve it with fruit juice, fresh fruit, or milk. For lunch or dinner just add a green salad. You’ll be serving your family a dish with all five food groups. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the videos for these recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
Make a quick QUICHE quickly! Perfect dish for any meal! Here's how:
BASIC QUICHE RECIPE
Ingredients:
1 9-inch deep-dish pie crust
½ medium onion sauteed
½ to 1 cup cheese (any type of cheese
(cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, swiss, etc.)
½ cup add-ins
(cooked sausage, bacon, ham, turkey)
(spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, parsley, etc)
5 eggs
5 Tbsp. milk
2 Tbsp. sour cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Add sauteed onions, and add-ins like meat and cheese to pie crust.
- In a mixing bowl add eggs, milk, and sour cream.
- Mix well with a whisk and carefully pour into pie crust.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until firm.
- Cool for 5 minutes, cut, and serve.
NOTE: To freeze, cool baked quiche completely, then cover tightly with a couple sheets of aluminum foil and freeze for up to 3 months.
HOMEMADE PIE CRUST
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. salt
1/3 cup oil
5 Tbsp. milk
Directions:
- Mix 1 cup all-purpose flour, ¼ tsp. salt, 1/3 cup oil, 5 Tbsp. milk.
- Use a fork to mix until a ball of dough forms.
- Spread the dough into a 9” pie plate.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes (if baking with not filling prick sides and bottom.)