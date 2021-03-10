Teams are gearing up to help people in Kentucky after flooding and in Texas after the devastating ice storm through Eight Days of Hope.
“Most of all, we need you to pray for families in Kentucky and Texas,” said Steven Tybor, president of the missions organization. “We know these circumstances seem hopeless, but we know who hope is, His name is Jesus. This is our purpose. As 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says, ‘Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.’”
Kentucky
Last week, Beattyville, Kentucky, experienced devastating flooding that has displaced hundreds. We want to do our part by bringing hope when it matters most. Volunteering begins on Wednesday, March 10 and runs through Saturday, March 20. Registration for volunteers is now open! To register go to eightdaysofhope.com.
In addition to the disaster relief equipment, the team will utilize the washer and dryer unit. Beattyville’s only laundromat was flooded, and many residents are unable to access clean clothing as they navigate the rebuilding of their homes.
“We are honored to be able to use the equipment we have to help in any way possible, whether that is gutting and drying out a home or washing and drying a family’s clothes,” said Tybor.
Texas
In Texas the need is huge. “ There are thousands of families with busted pipes and very few hands to repair them. If you are skilled in plumbing and able to travel to Texas, please email us at info@eightdaysofhope.com. We would love for you to use your skills to help so many in need right now,” Tybor noted. “Also, this area needs plumbing supplies. The stores are not able to keep up with the increased demand. Please consider donating today so we can purchase supplies in our area to send their way.”