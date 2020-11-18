The identity of an eight-year-old who died in a mobile home fire on Tuesday, November 10, in Pontotoc County was released last Friday (Nov. 13) and officials said the prognosis of a second child who was injured in that fire has improved.
Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin identified the fire fatality as eight-year-old Auroua Soto, of Red Circle , which is located off of Veterans Highway West about six miles west of Pontotoc.
The victim’s six-year-old brother was also trapped in the burning mobile home and on the morning of the fire he was rushed by critical care ambulance to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis.
“We were told today (Friday, Nov. 13) that he is still in ICU but medical officials are optimistic about his recovery,” Chief Martin said.
Martin said that the children’s mother, Cody Soto, and grandparents were outside the mobile home when the fire was discovered around 8:30 a.m. that morning.
“Right now we believe the fire started in the living room and it was accidental, but the cause is still under investigation,” Martin said.
Fire departments from Pontotoc and Thaxton responded to the mobile home fire and upon arrival were alerted that two children were in a bedroom inside the burning home.
“The structure was fully involved in fire when we arrived but we were able to cut a hole in the bedroom wall and extricate both juveniles,” Martin said. “Once we got inside, firemen had both of them out in less than sixty seconds.”
The two juveniles were rushed to the emergency room at Pontotoc Hospital.
“At the ER one of the children was pronounced deceased and the other was deemed in critical condition,” Martin said. “As soon as the critical care ambulance from Tupelo arrived the child was rushed to Le Bonheur.”
The death of the juvenile is the third mobile home fire fatality reported in Pontotoc County in less than five days.
On the morning of November 5 a man and woman died in a mobile home fire on Swords Lane near the Friendship Community. Authorities said five other adults were able to escape that fire which occurred around 11:30 a.m.
The cause of that fire is also still under investigation. The names of the two victims in that fire have not been released pending positive identification from an autopsy. Case loads could probably delay that DNA testing for another two to three weeks, authorities said.