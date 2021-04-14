Eighteen defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and were sentenced during the second week of proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court for the March/April term.
In two causes defendant James Velton Tackitt pled guilty to four counts of fondling and one count of sexual battery. On each of the fondling charges Tackitt was sentenced to 15 years in prison, all suspended. On each of the 15 year sentences the sentencing order stipulated “this is a day for day crime.”
On the sexual battery plea Tackitt was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 21 of those suspended, leaving nine to serve, once again a “day for day crime." All five sentences run consecutively. He was placed on five years post-release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay all court costs, $800 in fees and $2,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund.
Defendant Jasmine Vaughn pled guilty to felony child abuse and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the prison term was suspended. Vaughn was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $400 in fees.
Defendant Robert Lee Vaughn pled guilty to charges of possession of marijuana with intent and felony child abuse. On the marijuana plea Vaughn was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
On the child abuse plea Vaughn was sentenced to 45 years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, plus $400 in fees and $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund. The two sentences are to run concurrently.
Defendant Lauren Ashley Marberry pled guilty to false pretense and was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term. Marberry was placed on three years unsupervised probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $1,841.46 in restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Christopher Jason Kendrick pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes two years in the intensive supervision/house arrest program. He was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Marguerite Thomas pled guilty to contributing to negligence of a child allowing the sexual abuse and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the 10 years was suspended. Thomas was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $400 in fees and $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund.
Defendant Darrell James Williams pled guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to five years in prison, but he was given credit for time already served and the balance suspended. Williams was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joshua A. Wilson pled guilty to embezzlement but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Wilson was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,063 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Michael Knight pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of one year probation. Knight was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $100 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Elizabeth Santana Tirado Eaton pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three year in prison, but she was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Eaton was placed on two and a half years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $50 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Allison Marie Gordon pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but she was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Gordon was placed on two and a half years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $50 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Richard Nathanial Willis pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to serve three years in prison. This sentence shall run concurrently with any sentence the defendant is currently serving. Willis was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Benjamin Boyett pled guilty to attempted shoplifting and was sentenced to serve five years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the prison sentence was suspended. Boycott was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,470 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jacob Heath Robbins pled guilty to aggravated domestic violence and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Robbins was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Christopher Allen Gann pled guilty to felony taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term. Gann was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $490 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jose L. Casados, Jr., pled guilty to three counts of shooting into a dwelling. On two of the counts Casados was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended on each count. On the third count Casados was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended. All three sentences will run consecutively. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay all court costs plus $1,000 in fees.
Defendant Shazain Amiruddin Gillani pled guilty to possession of marijuana but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years unsupervised probation. Gillani was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jason Scott Galloway pled guilty to felony fleeing and was sentenced to five years in prison. Galloway was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Five defendants were arraigned in circuit court and pled not guilty to their respective charges. Those arraigned included:
-Billy Joe Staten, charged with grand larceny, possession of stolen property and DUI death;
-Thomas Lane Warren, charged with possession of meth;
-Brandon Montgomery, charged with accessory after the fact;
-Miranda Nicole Romansik, charged with burglary of a building;
-Malcolm Jamal Hogan, charged with four counts of sexual battery, less than 14 years old.