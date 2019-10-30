During a recent visit to Katmai National Park in Alaska, wildlife photographer Robert Hawthorne captured this unbelievable photograph of a brown bear who is standing only a few feet from two fishermen who are oblivious to the bear’s presence.
Hawthorne was able to alert the men to the bear and luckily the bear simply moved on by and no one was injured.
Some folks may be wondering just what the men were thinking when they turned and saw the bear.
However I’m more interested in the bear and I think I’ve come up with some thought’s that were going through the brown critter’s mind, such as:
“Watch this, I bet white men can jump.”
“Aw, let ‘em live. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says we’ll all be dead in 11 years anyway
“I can’t remember if it’s ok to eat one or two fishermen on Tim Tebow’s keto diet “
“I’m about to improve their prayer life”
“I’m fixing’ to do an independent test to see just how tough Duluth men’s underwear really are”
“I’m gonna pass, I’m saving up for the day Larry the Cable Guy comes up to Alaska and goes fishing”
“This would be a great way for the dad to die on ‘This Is Us’”
“Nope this is just too easy, I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror tomorrow”
“If they turn around I’m going to say ‘Only you can prevent forest fires’”
“If I scare ‘em it’ll take days for the water to be clear enough to drink”
“Peter walked on the water and these two guys are fixing to run on it”
“Which one am I gonna eat? The one that turns around, raises his arms above his head and starts blowing a whistle”
“It’s got to where you can’t even eat a couple of guys in the wilderness without someone taking your picture on a dang cell phone”
“The good thing for me is that the skinny guy outruns the chubby guy every time”
“I wish Mike Tyson was here to say, ‘You two guys are completely Bolivia to what’s behind you, fools”
“They’re good eating, but they’re just too hard to clean after they’ve seen you”
“I’m about to save these guys $95 apiece, I’m gonna check the calcium in their arteries for free”
“If I eat these two guys, they’ll never let me do a Charmin commercial”
“Ain’t it just like two humans to bring a fly rod to a bear fight!"
“Hello honey, are you cooking, or you want me to bring something home to eat?”
“Hey man, this is better than The Voice. You should see their eyes when they turn around and see who just did a great turkey call!”
“Relax, I’m not gonna eat ‘em, but I am fixing to get me and the wife a couple pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses.”
“I’m just gonna scare ‘em. They’ll splash and flop around so much they’ll splash six or eight fish up on the bank.”
“I’m just gonna ease on by. I had a cousin that scared two guys fishing. Game wardens darted him and re-located him to California.”
“I’m not gonna hurt ‘em, but I am gonna make them sing two verses of 'Country Boy Can Survive’ “
“I’m told that a really close encounter with a brown bear, works better than a Flomax prescription.”
“I’m not gonna eat ‘em. But I am gonna holler out ‘race you to the truck!’ “
“Either one of you guys got a daughter named Goldilocks?"
“Tell you what guys, I won’t eat the one that can better explain the ending of ‘The Revenant’ "