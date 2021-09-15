"Either you love bacon or you're wrong" By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Sep 15, 2021 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There’s lots of reasons I don’t rob banksNumber one momma and daddy taught me not to steal, number two it’s against the law, number three I’m scared of prison and number four apparently I’m recognizable even with a mask on.When I’m wearing a mask most people recognize me.Maybe my wife summed it up best.“Ole guy, grey hair, balding in the back, little over-weight, looks tired, talks way too much— officer it was David Helms!”I resemble those remarks!I saw a restaurant sign that read, “I never imagined I’d go inside a bank with a mask on and ask the teller for money. “Here’s some more restaurant sign messages I thought I’d share.“I need to practice more social distancing from the fridge.”“Something witty and thought provoking. (That’s what my boss told me to write on our chalkboard.)“Bacon is red, poems are hard, eat here!”“Free straw with purchase of large drink.”“90% of a successful relationship is figuring out where to eat.”“Yeah, I’m into fitness. Fitness whole cupcake in my mouth.”“My vaccine provider gives away cupcakes. Heck yeah, I’m getting that booster shot!”“Open 24 hours. 10 lb. bag of ice $1.00. Add bacon for 39 cents.”“Either you love bacon or you’re wrong.”“Add a mini lizzard to a combo or basket for only $1.” (Uh, Vanna I think someone needs the letter B.)“I prefer my kale with a silent K.”“Eat here or we will both starve.”“Pros and cons of making food—Pros: food, Cons: making.”“The days of good grammar has went.”“I’m glad I don’t have to hunt my food. I don’t even know where sandwiches live.”“Bring girl friend %% off; Bring wife 10% off; Bring Both Free Meal!”“How’s y’all summer body looking? Mine looking like I have a great personality.”“Any salad can be a Caesar salad if you stab it enough!”“Unattended children will be given coffee and taught to swear.”“Pilates? I thought you were inviting me to pie and lattes!”“I wish more people were fluent in silence.”"Just remember, someone out there is quarantined with your ex!"The best sign I saw was outside a Dairy Queen: “Scream until daddy stops the car!” david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Either You Love Bacon Or You're Wrong Daddy Momma Food Gastronomy Bank Bacon Looking Provider Salad David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 71° Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 5:37 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress "Either you love bacon or you're wrong" 25 min ago Pontotoc Progress Holidays have an order 25 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc County's jobless rate ranks fourth lowest in state 55 min ago Pontotoc Progress Registration underway at ICC for Basic Construction, HR Assistant pathways Sep 13, 2021 Pontotoc Progress There is a vaccine for what truly ails us Sep 13, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Want to learn to sew? September is National Sewing Month! Sep 12, 2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists