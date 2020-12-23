In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. Now more than ever, we need kids and teens who are taking the lead to volunteer in their communities. Elizabeth Nichols is one Pontotoc County 4-H member who inspires others through her volunteerism and positive attitude. She is the daughter of Michael and Michelle Nichols and has one younger sister, Sadie Bess.
The first time I met Elizabeth and her family she was 8 years old and had just started showing lambs. As a 10-year member of Pontotoc County 4-H, she won her first Showmanship Award in 2011, multiple yearly awards, and a great year in 2020. Elizabeth was the 2020 Market Goat Senior Showmanship Winner and then went on to win Champion of Division 2 in Market Goats, which allowed her to compete in the Grand Champion Drive. Elizabeth went on to win overall Grand Champion of the State Fair in October with her goat “Lux”.
Elizabeth says, “Being in 4-H since the age of 8 has been a life changing experience to say the least. The club and my livestock projects have always been important to me and grew to become the most influential part of my life. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that this club has given me. Traveling the United States and making friendships while doing so was something I never expected for myself but was able to do because of this program. I am beyond excited but also sad to participate in my last Dixie Nationals this February and could not be more grateful for my family that makes all of my achievements possible. Being a second generation 4-H’er I have surpassed all of my dreams that I did not even think was possible and I am truly humbled. This journey has truly been bittersweet, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Not only has Elizabeth been an active 4-H member but she is also an excellent student. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school where she was a member of the North Pontotoc High School Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Most Outstanding Student in Art Class Award. Elizabeth was a cheerleader and a member of the BETA Club, Mu Alpha Theta, FBLA, Art Club and the National Society of High School Scholars. At her high school graduation, Elizabeth received a Full Academic Scholarship from the Mississippi University for Women. Through her local 4-H Club she received the G.W. Gilliam 4-H Livestock Scholarship, the Eva Ann Dorris Scholarship, and the State 4-H Gladiola Branscome Harris Scholarship Award. During the 2020 Dixie National Livestock Show she received the Premier Exhibitor Scholarship for Market Goats.
Elizabeth is the past president of the Pontotoc County 4-H Junior Council, a member of the County 4-H Leadership Team, and has won multiple awards for her lambs at the local, district, and state levels, and made the Sale of Champions two years in a row. Elizabeth has been named Outstanding 4-H’er and has excelled at 4-H competitions by winning first place at the state level and qualifying for national trips in Consumer Judging, Dairy Bowl, Wildlife Judging, and Livestock Bowl. She also got the chance to attend National 4-H Congress through her winning 4-H resume.
Known for being eager to help in the community, Elizabeth has worked tirelessly for 4-H and the County Fair. She has been a group leader for 4th graders at 4-H Mississippi Day teaching them about agriculture in Mississippi. She has worked with special needs students from local schools at the 4-H Spring Fling helping them experience milking cows, horseback riding, and other ag-related activities. Elizabeth has also helped with 4-H fundraisers, livestock shows, community benefits, and the Toyota Science, Engineering and Technology Day. Anytime 4-H’ers were needed you could always count on her to be there.
Her Mother says, “Spending family time together has been my biggest blessing these past 10 years and getting to watch Elizabeth Grace shine in the show ring. I will be forever grateful for the love and support from family and friends that have stood beside all of us along the way. Looking forward now to see where 4-H will lead my youngest daughter, Sadie-Bess, who is truly Elizabeth Grace’s biggest fan!”
Elizabeth’s Father is a former 4-H livestock exhibitor and has been just as dedicated as Elizabeth in taking care of their animals. When asked about Elizabeth you could hear how proud he was of her. “Elizabeth has won Showmanship at Dixie National and State Fair, nine times. She won her first time at 8 years old and at her last State Fair this past October. She has won numerous awards and trophies and has thirteen gold belt buckles from jackpot shows.”
Elizabeth is certainly one of Pontotoc County’s 4-H success stories. I believe Elizabeth has the devotion, character, and skill to excel in all of her future endeavors. She has shown compassion and responsibility throughout her time in 4-H and I’m sure she will continue to inspire others and make positive changes in our community.