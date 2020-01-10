It is important that each and every family is prepared to survive on their own for at least three days. “The first 72 hours are on you. That means you need to be prepared to survive three days” said Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Ricky Jaggers.
How will you find each other? Will you know if your children are safe? Disaster may force you to evacuate your neighborhood or confine you to your home.
What would you do if basic services - water, gas, electricity or telephones were cut off?
“It is important that you sit down with your family and talk about what is likely to happen in a storm,” Jaggers said.
“You need to know how to react to them when it does happen so everybody will be on the same page. You also have to take into account the elderly in your family, children and pets.”
Jaggers said it is important to be self sufficient until help arrives.
“Even during our tornado on February 24, 2001 it took us two days to get to every place and check on every body.”
Jaggers said that a larger storm would mean more time before help gets there.
Ask an out of state friend or relative to be a family contact. This person is the point person for the entire family. Each member of the family should call this contact and tell them where they are.
It is also a wise idea to have phone numbers of anyone you need to call written down and in your purse or belongings in case you and your phone get separated. Also, each member of the family should have several numbers in their cell phone with the letters ICE in front of them. This stands for In Case of an Emergency. By placing the letters in front of the number all the emergency contacts will be in one place.
If you are dazed and confused, any medical personal or law officer will know who they need to call for you when they look in your personal contacts.
Disaster, especially tornadoes can sometimes strike with little warning. It may take some time for medical help to arrive at your home or location. Teach family members basic first aid, CPR, how to use a fire extinguisher and how and where to cut off the water, gas, and electricity.
Make a disaster kit
One of the most important things you can do to help your family is to assemble a disaster supply kit. Keep enough supplies for three days.
“This kit should be stored in an easy to carry container, with items you need in case of evacuation. Keep a smaller one in the car,” Jaggers advised.
The disaster supply kit should include:
3 day supply of water (1 gal. per person per day)
Food that won’t spoil. Store at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food. Select foods that require no refrigeration, preparation, or cooking and little or no water.
A change of clothing and footwear and a blanket. One change of clothing and footwear per person and blankets or sleeping bags.
A first-aid kit for your home and your car. Be sure to include prescription medications and insulin.
Tools and emergency supplies A battery-operated radio, flashlight, extra batteries, manual can opener, sanitation items, feminine supplies, garbage bags, paper plates, cups and plastic utensils.
Extra set of car keys, credit card and cash
Special items for infants, elderly or disabled persons.
Sign up for storm warnings
“Pontotoc County has what we call the CodeRED weather warning system and it is absolutely free to all residents of Pontotoc County,” Jaggers noted.
The CodeRED system utilizes the National Weather Service’s radar to locate severe weather and project the anticipated path of the storm.
When a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flash flood warning is issued, the CodeRED system will telephone residents whose homes lie within the projected storm’s path. There is no cost to receive the phone alerts, but residents must first register on-line to receive the calls.
CodeRED alerts residents who are in the projected path of the storm. If a warning is given for an entire county, you don’t always know exactly where the storm is headed. A phone call will wake up a lot of residents who might have fallen asleep and not know that severe weather is approaching. Jaggers said that by going to trpdd.com/codered you can sign up for this service and you can be alerted. It is address sensitive.
“So be ready, sign up for storm warnings, be vigilant to listen and look at weather sights, have your supplies and food lined up.”
If you have any damages to your home or are part of major damage tomorrow, please send pictures to pontotoc.community@journalinc.com