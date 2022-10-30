A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
What a beautiful day today that our Lord has given us again.
Do you know my Lord and Savior?
We still have sick out in our church family, some are back from being sick. We are so Blessed to have a God that loves us so much all the time.
Bro. Frank's message was in Psalms 37: 1-18 verse 4 " Delight thyself also in theLord; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.
Where does your happiness come from.trust and fret not. Rest in the Lord and wait patintly for him.
Our fifth Sunday night service with be at the Pavillion at 4 pm.
I watched Thaxton Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Wednesday night, he was in Matthew 28: 10-19-22.
Our birthdays are Logan Wilder on Oct. 27, Sarah Tackett on Oct. 30 and Jo Ann Gertry on Nov.2 happy birthday and God Bless these
Dear God
Thank you God for your awesome love and care you give us all the time.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands, always being with us.
God be with all our sick, shut ins, one's that have lost loved ones. God just keep your loving arms around them all.
Thank you God for loving us all time, I love you God so much. We are never alone you are always with us.
God thank you for my family and my church family and friends that love me.
God be with all the lost of the world let them see they need you as there Lord and Savior.
God be with the kids and teachers at school watch over them and keep them all safe.
Thank you God for our pastor and family for sending them to us.
God let the election go good for all the Christians, that our Nation would go back to you God.
God be with our president and congress let them all do your will. That they will let you guide them in the right way for your people.
God guide us each day to do what you would have us to do for you.
God bring out Nation back to you. I love you God, forgive me God for all my sins.
Be with Mr. Truump and his family.
God give us the president that is a Christian that we need for our nation to get back to you.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
regina.butler@djournal.com
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.