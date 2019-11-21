Hope everyone had a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends.
Our Wednesday night Bible study was in Genesis 22, Hebrews 11 and first Samuel.
Verse 15 And the angel of the Lord called unto Abraham out of heaven the second time.
Lighting of our manger scene will be Dec. 1 at 5:30.
Christmas program is Dec. 15 at 4 pm.
We one birthday coming up mrs. Genadine Wright on Nov.30 , happy birthday and God Bless.
God watch over grandkids while they are out Thanksgiving break and always.
Betty Holland still not feeling to good, remember all of our other sick one and shut ins in your prayers.
Dear God, Thank you God for all our blessing you give up all the time.For all the love and care you give us every day. Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation.
God be with our president and his family keep them safe.God let your will be done in all this stuff that is going in the white house, only you God can get it fixed with our prayers.
God keep a watchful eye on our USA and keep it strong. Be with the ones that are hurting just keep your loving arms around them. Our doctors, nurses, teachers and all the school kids bus drivers. our law officials our soilders here over the world, the homeless keep them all safe. In Jesus Name, Amen
God Bless our USA