Labor Day weekend has always marked the end of summer. The end of swimming. The end of playing in the lake. The end of carefree days.
When something ends, we begin with something new.
The beginning of fall. The beginning of football. The beginning of all kinds of school activities.
Fall brings us beautiful colors as the trees change, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and cooler weather.
Our family is planning an end of summer lake adventure for our Labor Day celebration. Spending a day watching the kids ride the tube and knee board behind the boat, a cookout and just spending the day with family is the best way I can think of to spend the holiday.
As much as I will miss the activities of the summer, I am equally excited about the upcoming fall activities.
Like the summer, I am sure our fall will have its challenges to feel normal with COVID still hanging over our heads.
I have not and don’t plan to be afraid to enjoy life even with the COVID virus still out there. That does not mean, I am or will be irresponsible in keeping myself and other protected. I will wear a mask, wash my hands and keep my distance from non-family members.
Keeping each other safe does not mean we cannot get out and enjoy God’s beauty in nature and enjoy all the fall activities.
Football games will be different. We will not get to watch our high school games and college football will not have tailgating and I’m sure I want go to any games.
We will find new ways to enjoy our Saturday football by creating our own tailgate at home, watching the game with friends and family.
Like the summer, we will find new ways to enjoy all that fall offers us in a new way.