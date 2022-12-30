In a little more than 24 hours after swearing out warrants for the arrest of a couple that took their children across state lines, U.S. Marshalls had them in custody in Missouri.
Austin and Chelsey Payne were arrested in Ripley, County Missouri. Pontotoc Co. Sheriff Leo Mask said the three children were safe and well when the parents were picked up.
He said the couple has been taken to jail in Butler, Co. Missouri because there were no facilities where the couple was arrested.
Extradition papers will be filed to bring the couple back to Mississippi to face charges. “They are each charged with three counts of kidnapping because they carried the children across the state lines,” he said.
The children are in the Missouri Child Protection Service and will be transferred to Mississippi when the paper work comes through.
The events that prompted the hunt for the parents started the day before Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 22.
The three children are in the custody of the mother’s parents and the parents picked them up and did not bring them back, instead traveled across the state lines with them which is against the law.
Both the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshall Service were contacted by Sheriff Mask when he learned of the situation. On Wednesday, December 28, Mask swore out warrants for their arrest and they were tracked through Tennessee to Missouri where the U.S. Marshalls caught them. They were arrested at 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29.
