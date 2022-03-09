Nothing is simple and that includes the energy crisis facing us today.
But Americans should push politics aside and become united in at least one goal.
Immediately stop buying oil from Russia and their dictator, war criminal Vladimir Putin.
Putin is our enemy. Putin attacked Ukraine simply because he wanted to. Ukrarinian soldiers are dying, innocent civilians, including children, are being murdered by the Russian war machine.
And America is helping Putin finance war on Europe by buying their oil. We must stop buying Russian oil no matter the consequences.
Until Putin is dead he will not stop waging war on anybody and everybody. Russia and Communist China are thick as thieves.
On Monday (March 7) Communist China’s foreign minister called Moscow the "most important strategic partner" to Beijing as war raged between Russia and Ukraine for the 12th day.
On Sunday I paid $3.69 a gallon for gas. At least one gas station in Pontotoc had gas at $3.99.
The U.S. national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline notched $4.065 on Monday.
Gas is now a nickel shy of an all-time average high of $4.11 per gallon reached in July 2008.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County, California, rose to $5.247 on Saturday, but some gas stations in the area have even higher prices.
The Shell gas station located at Olympic Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Mid-City was advertising regular unleaded at $6.99 a gallon. The price for premium was listed at $7.29 a gallon.
Oil surged to a 13-year high Sunday as U.S. officials discussed the possibility of banning Russian oil imports in retaliation of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) United States consumes an average of 20.6 million barrels of oil a day.
Only a small amount of crude oil is directly consumed in the United States. Nearly all of the crude oil that is produced in or imported into the United States is refined into petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, and jet fuel, which are then consumed. Liquids produced from natural gas processing are also consumed as petroleum products. Renewable biofuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel, are used as substitutes for or as additives to refined petroleum products. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) includes biofuels in consumption of petroleum products.
In 2021, the U.S. imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 500,000 bpd of other petroleum products from Russia, according to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) trade association.
This represented three percent of US crude oil imports and one percent of the total crude oil processed by US refineries. By contrast, the U.S. imported 61 percent of its crude oil from Canada, 10 percent from Mexico, and six percent from Saudi Arabia in the same year.
According to the AFPM, imports of Russian crude oil have increased since 2019, when the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry. US refiners also temporarily boosted Russian imports last year after Hurricane Ida disrupted oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.
In 2020 the average price of gasoline in the U.S. was $2.17. I remember it hitting $1.78 at one time. In 2019 and 2020 the U.S. achieved energy independence and became a net exporter of energy.
Hours before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS and Pontotoc native) issued the following comments: "The President has completely the wrong idea about energy. He seems to feel if we get energy out of the strategic petroleum reserve, that's okay. He seems to feel that if we import energy from people around the globe, somehow that's not as harmful to climate change as if we produce our own."
"If this crisis in Ukraine has taught us anything, with regard to Russia and Germany and the pipelines over there, it’s that we are capable of being energy independent and we need to be the masters of our own future and our own destiny when it comes to energy production."
"We are the Saudi Arabia of the world when it comes to natural gas. We can supply our allies in Europe with liquefied natural gas and cut the Russians off at their knees when it comes to their ability to have a stranglehold on our European allies. It makes absolutely no sense for the President, as he's doing even today, to say that we can't produce our own natural gas and our own fossil fuels here in the United States.”
On Sunday (March 6) former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley echoed Wicker’s call to stop aiding our enemies.
"We've got to make sure we sanction these energy companies, all of them. We've got to make sure that we pull them out of the international banking system, and we need to stop taking any Russian oil. The idea that we would give our money to an enemy is unthinkable, and it's absolute lunacy,” Haley said.
Inflation is out of control and yet President Biden continues to play politics with skyrocketing energy costs just to appease far-left environmental activists.
Democrats and Republicans must force the president to re-open the Keystone XL pipeline, restore oil and natural gas leases, put American energy workers back to work and streamline a path back to energy independence.
America can protect our environment and still safely supply Americans and our NATO allies with the energy we all need.
America cannot isolate itself from the problems of the world but we can get out of bed with Putin and Communists in China.
If Ukranians are willing to fight and die for freedom, the least we can do is stop helping finance the thug and war machine that invaded their country.
Peace through strength and energy independence are lofty goals. But it’s worked before.