The Pontotoc County Library is offering a chance for you to get on your art side this summer. Beginning today, Wednesday, May 25, children, teens and adults can participate in a mini art show.
Drop by the library and pick up a mini canvas, paint and brush. These will be given out on a first come basis through June 15. Take it home and get creative. Paint to your hearts content. Once you paint your picture, finished art should be returned to the library by June 29. On the back write your name, age and the name of your painting. Art will be displayed the month of July.
After a two year hiatus the library is splashing into summer with summer events programs. The first program is Thursday, June 2, 1 p.m. with snake man Terry Vandeventer.
He is a lifelong herpetologist specializing in pitvipers, snakes, and lower Mississippi Valley herps. His program brings ooohs and aaahs from the children and he even teaches grownups a thing or two about the slithery friends in our area.
He is the leading authority on all things snakes and you will be delighted with his homey way of teaching respect for the most misunderstood animal we have.
Other programs include a petting zoo courtesy of Blue Springs Safari, which will sprawl out on the front of the library on Wednesday, June 8 beginning at 10 a.m.
Get ready for an animated undersea adventure on June 15 with movie day beginning at 10 a.m. in the meeting room.
On Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Stormin’ Bob Sweanson the singing weatherman will debut with science made fun.
The summer programs conclude on Wednesday, July 29 with Bently Burns the magician at 10 a.m.
So make sure you mark your calendar for this full slate of free events that are sure to please the youngest and the young at heart sponsored by your local library.