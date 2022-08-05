Happy National Watermelon Day! Celebrating this occasion can allow us to remember fun times and help make the dog days of summer more bearable.
In Mississippi, most of us have childhood memories that include this tasty fruit. My recollections of watermelons conjure thoughts of time spent with my grandfather, a blue tailgate, and a white shaker of salt.
In order to pay tribute to National Watermelon Day, I will answer three burning questions. The information for this column came from two sources. The first reference is an article from http:/www.todayinmississippi.com/ entitled “The Sweetest Slice: Smith County Watermelons. The next source is an episode from the Mississippi State University Extension Service “The Food Factor” television program entitled “Picking the Perfect Watermelon.”
What are three interesting facts about watermelons?
Interesting facts about watermelons include the following.
Water makes up 92 percent of watermelons.
Watermelons are a healthy treat. They contain essential vitamins and antioxidants.
Cut slices of watermelon will stay fresh only three to four days in a refrigerator. Take note to eat it fast!
What Mississippi county produces the best watermelons?
My answer to this question will always be Pontotoc County. Unfortunately, I am in the minority. Most Mississippians would say Smith County produces the sweetest watermelons. This southcentral Mississippi county has long laid claim to producing premium melons. In fact, the town of Mize, in southern Smith County, recently hosted the 44th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival.
How do you pick the perfect watermelon?
Natasha Haynes, MSU Extension Agent and host of “The Food Factor”, offers three tips for choosing the perfect melon. None of the suggestions call for giving the melon a thump!
Choose a watermelon that is firm and well rounded.
The watermelon should be heavy. Heaviness is often an indicator of ripeness.
Look for a melon that has a deep yellow field spot.
A cold slice of watermelon is a great way to beat the August heat. I hope you can celebrate National Watermelon Day by enjoying a perfectly ripe one with your friends and family. If you would like to learn more about this topic, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
