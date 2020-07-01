The July Fourth holiday is around the corner! This is a great holiday that celebrates the independence and freedom enjoyed in our great country. The Fourth of July is synonymous with great decorations, perfectly ripe watermelons, and fireworks.
This article will help provide some pop to your holiday by offering outdoor decorating tips, ideas on choosing that perfect watermelon, and firework safety tips.
Decorations
Choosing the right decorations that include beautiful flowering plants can start the Fourth of July holiday with a bang. In the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Choose Colorful Options for Summer Containers”, Dr. Gary Bachman provides specific plant choices for festively designed hanging baskets and containers. The suggested design has a Fourth of July fireworks theme that includes “thriller”, “filler”, and “spiller” flowering plants.
Dr. Bachman’s choice for the “thriller” is the powdery blue flowers of the annual plumbago. The “filler” is provided by bright red Cora vinca. The spiller portion of the container is provided by white scaevola.
If these plant suggestions are not available you can get creative by choosing red, white, and blue flowers that create excitement while using the same Fourth of July design theme.
Picking the Perfect Watermelon
Nothing says the Fourth of July like a ripe, red, juicy watermelon. You may ask, “How do I avoid choosing a dud?” Natasha Haynes, MSU Extension Agent and host of “The Food Factor”, offers three tips for choosing the perfect melon. None of the suggestions call for giving the melon a thump!
- Choose a watermelon that is firm and well rounded.
- The watermelon should be heavy. Heaviness is often an indicator of ripeness.
- Look for a melon that has a deep yellow field spot.
Fireworks!
A Great fireworks display can put an exclamation point on the Fourth of July holiday.
The Mississippi State University Extension publication, “Handle Fireworks with Caution during Fourth of July Celebrations” offers safety rules to ensure the holiday does not end in tragedy.
- Provide adult supervision.
- Never pick up or relight a firework that appears to be extinguished. The firework could explode without warning.
- Only light one firework at a time.
- Keep pets indoors during the firework show.
- Store fireworks in a cool place away from small children.
- Be sure to read the instructions about proper use before lighting the fireworks.
- Keep family members at a safe distance from the firing line.
Happy Fourth of July! Please practice social distancing procedures while following the suggestions listed above to provide your holiday with an explosion of fun and great memories!