Look to the skies over the next week to see the moon in incredible phases. All these times are central standard. If you go to the almanac page, all the times listed there are eastern.
February 9 – Full Moon at 3:33 a.m. In this phase, the visible Moon is fully illuminated by direct sunlight. Though the Moon is only technically in this phase for a few seconds, it is considered “full” for the entire day of the event and appears full for three days. See how this Moon got its many names in our short video, below.
February 10 – Mercury is in the midst of one of its better evening apparitions and on this evening, it reaches greatest eastern elongation, only 18.2° from the Sun. As seen from mid-northern latitudes it then shines brightly, low in the western sky and sets more than 1½ hours after the Sun for viewers at mid-northern latitudes; look for it far to the lower right of brilliant Venus. However, over the next eight days, Mercury will rapidly fade and sink lower in the sky.
February 15 – Last Quarter Moon at 4:17 p.m. In this phase, the Moon appears as a half Moon due to the direct sunlight, the illuminated part is decreasing toward the new Moon phase.
See more at farmersalmanac.com