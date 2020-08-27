In the previous edition of “Farm and Garden Notes” I discussed goldenrod and woodland sunflowers. In today’s article, I will discuss a common butterfly species that takes advantage of the nectar from these beautiful wildflowers.
During a recent visit to my family’s tree farm, I observed several eastern tiger swallowtail butterflies using goldenrod flowers for nourishment. This beautiful butterfly species will be the topic for today’s article.
The sources used in this article include Mississippi State University Extension Service publications written by Dr. Blake Layton and Dr. Christian Stephenson. These publications can be found at the MSU Extension Service website, extension.msstate.edu.
Swallowtail Butterflies
There are several species of swallowtail butterflies. Swallowtail butterflies get their name from the two lobes that extend from the base of each wing. Common species observed in Mississippi include the eastern tiger swallowtail, the giant swallowtail, and the spicebush swallowtail. The translation for their Latin genus name, Papilio, is butterfly.
Tiger Swallowtail Butterflies
Have you seen a large yellow butterfly with tiger stripes in your flower garden? If so, you have likely spotted a tiger swallowtail butterfly. The large size, bright yellow color, and black stripes make the tiger swallowtail butterfly one of the most impressive insects in Mississippi. Tiger swallowtails can have a wingspan of up to five inches. Females can have a less recognizable black color phase which makes them resemble other swallowtail species.
Tiger swallowtails spend their pupal stage in a chrysalis in a host tree. Hosts include yellow poplar, black cherry, and sweet bay magnolia trees.
Tiger swallowtails have multiple generations beginning in early spring. The larvae use several safeguards to avoid being eaten. Young larvae resemble the unappetizing appearance of bird droppings. As they mature, eyespots develop behind the head making them look like a snake to foraging birds. As a last resort, swallowtail larvae use their osmeterium to reveal forked structures and release a foul odor.
As you enjoy beautiful fall wildflower displays be prepared for an appearance from a tiger swallowtail butterfly.