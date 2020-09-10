What could be better than a breakfast muffin that is made with a fruit and a vegetable! When I am cooking with kids in the kitchen and I explain that we are going to make a muffin with a vegetable in it there are usually several that make faces. Imagine the faces when I tell them it is made with pineapple and carrots! Those same kids who make faces are almost always the ones who like the muffins the most!
This is a fun muffin to make and ask your “tasters” what fruit and vegetable are included. One fifth grade class I visited guessed the carrots because you can see just a little bit of orange in the muffin, but they did not guess the pineapple. After making sure there were no food allergies, I asked them to taste the muffins. Almost everyone who tried them asked for seconds. During a holiday program for adults these muffins received the same reaction.
The best part about this recipe is the nutritional value of carrots and pineapples. Just a handful of baby carrots supplies about 200% of the vitamin A you need each day and a serving of pineapple supplies a little over 100% of your daily vitamin C needs.
Give this recipe a try and have your family taste them and guess the ingredients. You will be making them a delicious muffin with lots of vitamins. This recipe will be featured on the Kids Cooking Recipe Video series that is posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page. So, until we can cook together at the Pontotoc County Extension Office, watch the videos and follow along at home. Don’t forget to share a picture of your success. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
Carrot Pineapple Muffins
Makes 12 large muffins
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup vegetable or canola oil
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup grated carrot
1 cup drained crushed pineapple
Directions:
1. Stir together sugar and oil.
2. Stir in the eggs until well combined. Stir in vanilla.
3. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
4. Stir into sugar mixture just until combined. Stir in carrots and pineapple just until combined.
5. Spoon into greased muffin tin, filling to top.
6. Bake in a preheated 375F oven for 20 minutes or until done.
7. Cool in pan for 5-10 minutes, then remove to a rack to finish cooling.