Plan a special family movie and pizza night with this recipe. Almost everyone loves pizza! Cheese, sausage, or pepperoni! What could be better than an easy pull-apart pizza bread that is just as easy to eat as it is to make. You can make this fun bread with pizza dough or flaky biscuits. Both can be found in the refrigerated section at your grocery store.
Both of these easy versions are delicious, and best eaten while still warm. Feel free to use more cheese than the recipe calls for if you love a cheesy pull-apart bread. Add in any pizza toppings you enjoy like cooked sausage crumbles, green peppers, onion, etc. all will work well. It’s important to use a round or Bundt pan for this recipe so all the biscuits or dough cook evenly.
This recipe will be featured on the Kids Cooking Recipe video that was posted on Friday. Maybe this recipe will become your family’s favorites. So, until we can cook together at the Pontotoc County Extension Office, watch the videos posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page for this recipe and others. Don’t forget to share a picture of your success. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
PIZZA PULL-APART BREAD
Ingredients
1 (12 oz) tube refrigerated flaky biscuits
1 tbsp olive oil
16 slices pepperoni quartered
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp Italian Seasoning
1 tsp onion powder
1/4 tsp garlic salt
pizza sauce for dipping
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400F degrees.
- Spray a Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces, place in a bowl.
- Toss biscuit pieces with oil and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well.
- Add biscuits; toss well to coat.
- Arrange in the prepared Bundt pan.
- Bake at 400F degrees for 15 minutes (or until golden).
- Turn bread out of pan onto a serving plate while still warm.
PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA PULL APART BREAD
Ingredients
1/3 cup favorite flavored dipping oil
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 (16 ounce) pkgs pre-made pizza
dough or homemade pizza dough
1 (7 oz) pkg sliced pepperoni
1 (8 oz) pkg shredded mozzarella
Cheese
For Dipping Oil
1/2 cup extra-virgin oil
1/2 tsp. garlic
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/2 tsp. parsley
1/2 tsp. oregano
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F
2. Separate pizza dough into small bite sized pieces.
3. In a bowl add your favorite flavored dipping oil. Toss dough pieces in dipping oil to lightly coat.
4. Layer dough pieces in bottom of Bundt or fluted tube pan, next layer sliced pepperoni, shredded cheese, and sprinkle with garlic powder. Repeat layers again, and end with final layer of dough pieces.
5. Bake in the preheated oven until the bread is browned and cooked through in the center, 30-40 min
6. Remove from oven and invert the pan on a cutting board; the bread will fall out of the pan in one piece.
7. Serve by pulling the bread apart into individual servings with optional marinara dipping sauce on the side.
NOTE: Layer until about 2/3 of the pan is full. Plan for it to feed a hungry crowd. You can scale down the ingredients if you choose to feed a smaller crowd.
FOR DIPPING OIL: Stir olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, parsley, oregano, kosher salt, and black pepper together in a small bowl; marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.
