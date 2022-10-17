22 Marlin duff_4413.JPG

Marlin Duff and his grandson Carter Shackleford paused to enjoy the fall decorations on the court square on the hay bale provided by Pontotoc Health and Rehab in their fall photo op booth. Others are set up for folks to relax and enjoy spending time talking and taking their pictures as well.

regina.butler@djournal.com

