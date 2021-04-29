The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
The workshop will be held June 14-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Service Building in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The deadline for signup is June 11. The cost will be $15 which includes all workshop materials, three CEU credits and meals. For more information, call 662-489-3563 ext. 3, Pontotoc County Soil & Water Conservation District.
Sponsors for the workshop are Itawamba Community College, Pontotoc County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pontotoc County MSU Extension, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Soil & Water Conservation Commission, and North Central Mississippi RC&D Council.