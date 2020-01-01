SPRINGVILLE - Rodeos require not only tough, experienced cowboys, but horses bred to give a white-knuckled ride, and Jim Sappington and his wife, Marilyn, raise some of the finest equine entertainers in the country.
“We raise the best bucking horses, to be ridden competitively by the best cowboys,” said Jim Sappington, whose horses Crazy Deal and Exotic Lizard took home top honors at the United Bucking Horse Association World Championships, held in Las Vegas in November.
Crazy Deal, a yearling filly, won Yearling World Champion as well as Horse of the Year, and Exotic Lizard was World Champion in the two-year-old class.
On a recent weekday, the two champs were grazing and relaxing alongside 19 other horses, in various stages of preparation, and some brood mares on the Sappingtons’ 100-acre farm in southern Pontotoc County.
Inside the house, Jim showed live-action photos from the competition. In one picture, Exotic Lizard leaped five feet, straight up, above the arena floor, his frame rippling with muscle, his hind quarters thrust into the air. At qualifying competitions like this one, the horses are not ridden by cowboys but are prompted by a remote-control device on their backs.
Horses are not ridden in competition until they are four years old, according to Sappington.
The Sappingtons and horse breeders like them take their animals to a handful of qualifying events throughout the year. Horses accrue points, based on criteria like bucking height, how close they perform to the chute, and the overall intensity of their action. Only the top 15 point-winners are invited to the World Championships.
Bucking horses require almost no training; their skill is in their blood. They’re all DNA-tested to ensure their purebred pedigree. Some of the Sappingtons’ stock go back five generations of buckers. Last year, Marilyn’s horse, Magnolia Juicy, a three-year-old filly, was the highest scoring horse in every event in which she competed.
That sense of pedigree might also be said of Jim Sappington. His older brother, Phil, is a professional cutting horse trainer, and the boys grew up around equine stock. As a young buck, Jim, an educator by trade, used to cowboy some himself, riding and roping competitively.
After serving as principal of South Pontotoc Elementary School and superintendent in Amory, Jim got started in the competitive horse business in 2012 with friend and fellow horseman Tim Holladay. Today, he and Marilyn travel as far as California, Colorado, and Montana to attend qualifying events. They do it for the love of the sport and the fellowship.
“It’s a subculture in which relatively few people are involved, but we work relentlessly to help each other,” said Jim.
Perhaps his greatest source of pride, he said, one that validates his membership in the fraternity of horse lovers, is that other owners trusted him to take their animals to Vegas, and under his care the entries won a combined $4,500 for their owners, as well as three championship belt buckles.
Christian faith is woven into the fabric of the rodeo culture, Jim said.
“We try to be good stewards of the blessings God has given us,” he said. “God has allowed us to be successful on a big stage, and that’s given us chances to witness to people that might not otherwise have heard a Christian’s story. I keep my involvement with the horses on a level such that, if I feel God calling me to get rid of them and do something else, I will gladly do it. Whether its horses or whatever else, I pray that I’ll always do it in a manner that is pleasing to God.”
Jim and Marilyn Sappington host a qualifying event each year on Memorial Day Weekend at their farm on Highway 341. Food, Gospel music, horse bucking, and lots of good, family-oriented entertainment is always part of the fun. Everyone is invited, so mark your calendars.