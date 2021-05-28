An inmate who escaped from the Chickasaw County Jail was captured Thursday (May 27) afternoon at a home in Tupelo, according to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers.
Sheriff Meyers reported that Marcques Clinton, 20, of Houston, was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshals, Chickasaw Co. Deputies, Tupelo Police and MDOC officers.
"He was hiding at a friend's house in Tupelo and he didn't give us any problem when we got there," Sheriff Meyers said.
"He was on parole from a previous conviction, so MDOC took charge of him and he was escorted to the penitentiary in Rankin County to await further action by the courts."
Clinton was being held in the Chickasaw County Jail after being arrested May 6 in Pontotoc by Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputies on charges of home invasion/burglary of an occupied dwelling, armed robbery and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Clinton is also charged with 11 counts of burglary of a dwelling in Chickasaw, Calhoun and Clay County and the city of Starkville. He is also charged with armed robbery in each of those locations, plus a charge of grand larceny in Chickasaw County.
Also arrested on those same charges was a co-defendant, 20-year-old Corey Wilson, of Tupelo. U.S. Marshals arrested Wilson on May 11 in Tupelo.
Sheriff Meyers said that Wilson is still in custody in the Chickasaw County Jail.
"Clinton will also be charged with jail escape, which carries up to five years in prison," Sheriff Meyers said. "Both suspects are awaiting action by grand juries in five counties so it will take a while for them to be arraigned everywhere."
Sheriff Meyers said that Clinton overpowered a jailer during a planned power outage around 1 a.m. on Thursday night and ran out of the jail into the woods.
Law enforcement officers in Pontotoc and all surrounding counties had been looking for Clinton, who was considered armed and dangerous.
Clinton and Wilson are charged with home invasions in Pontotoc and Chickasaw Counties and in Starkville.
"On those three occasions they're charged with kicking in the door at people's home while folks were asleep and putting guns to their head demanding money," Sheriff Meyers said. "We're glad that Clinton is back in custody and we appreciate everyone's assistance in finding him."