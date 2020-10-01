I have written several articles this year about wildflowers that can be found along the roadways in Pontotoc County. This edition will discuss how to incorporate the beauty of wildflowers into your home landscape.
The source for this article is the Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication “Wildflowers for Mississippi Meadows and Gardens”.
When to Plant
Autumn is a great time to establish a wildflower garden. Sowing seeds between September and November will allow wildflowers to bloom the following spring and summer.
Planting in the fall essentially gives the young plants a head start. The root systems develop, allowing the plants to adapt to local soil and climate conditions.
Wildflowers planted in the spring often will not flower until the following spring. The under-developed root systems of spring planted wildflowers may also result in many plants being washed away by heavy spring rains or cause them to succumb to hot dry weather.
Choosing the right seed
It is best to choose wildflower seeds that grow naturally in our area. Wildflower seed mixes that can be purchased at garden centers and from garden catalogs are not always the best choice. These mixes often contain twelve or more species of plants. Some of these seeds may not be adapted to our conditions resulting in poor germination or early failure.
Examples of native annuals include cosmos, coreopsis, and queen Anne’s lace. Annual wildflowers must be regrown from seed each year. If conditions are favorable, the annual wildflowers in your garden will produce enough seed for the development of the following year’s crop.
Examples of native perennial wildflowers include black-eyed Susans, butterfly weed, and goldenrod. Perennial wildflower plants live for more than two years. The wildflowers will regrow from the stems, roots and from seed produced from the existing plants in the garden.
Seedbed Preparation
Soil testing will indicate if lime or fertilizer should be applied. Fertilizer is generally not needed to help establish wildflowers. Avoid applying fertilizers that are high in nitrogen. Nitrogen will promote plant growth and decrease flower development.
Minimum soil preparation is needed when preparing an area to plant wildflowers. Glyphosate (Roundup, Kleenup) can be applied before the seed bed is prepared to control existing weeds. Avoid spraying glyphosate on desirable plants since it is a nonselective herbicide.
Lightly cultivate or break the soil surface. Deep tilling may bring weed seeds to the surface causing future problems.
Sowing Seed
It is important to sow the seed evenly across the seed bed. Mixing seeds with sand can be helpful when broadcasting the seed over large areas.
After the seeds are sown, rake, tap, or gently roll the area. Take care not to plant the seeds too deep. Planting seeds too deeply is often the top cause of poor germination.
Next, mulch the seedbed lightly with pine needles. Mulching will help prevent soil crusting and weed problems. Avoid applying more than one inch of mulch.
Weed Control
Weed control will be necessary as with any other garden. Hand pulling weeds as they emerge can keep the problem at a minimum. Mowing the wildflower garden in early summer after your wildflower seeds have matured can be helpful. Mowing again in late fall or winter when plants are dormant can be effective. Problem weeds can be treated with careful spot-treatments using glyphosate.
Fall is the time to establish a wildflower garden. Applying good gardening practices can allow you to create a wildflower garden that can provide pleasure for years to come.