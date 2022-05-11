Coda Ethridge has been awarded the Patricia Young Henry Scholarship for 2022. The scholarship was established in 2008 to provide a one-time $500 scholarship to a student involved in music and enrolled in continuing education. The scholarship is awarded each year in honor of Pontotoc piano teacher Patricia Young Henry who has taught countless students since she was a student herself.
Ethridge said his love of music started in his childhood. “As a young child, I always loved to sing. Later, when I saw my sister play in high school, I watched the Pontotoc Warrior Band as they marched in one accord down the street for a parade making glorious harmonies that gave me chill bumps across my whole body. I knew then that I had found what I wanted to do with my life.”
Ethridge said his skills include playing the euphonium, trombone, tuba, bass guitar, piano, and marimba. He’s been part of the Pontotoc Warrior marching band, symphonic band, jazz band, and indoor percussion ensemble. He’s been part of the Mississippi Lions All-State Band from 2019 – 2022. He plans to continue his education by attending the University of Mississippi and majoring in music education, with his ultimate goal to obtain a doctorate degree in music.
Pontotoc High School Director of Bands Sarah Todd said Ethridge is a well-rounded student. “Coda consistently maintains a high GPA and is a member of the Beta club, the National Honor Society, Scholars Bowl, and Mu Alpha Theta. He also participates in school theater productions and has been a member of the high school bowling team.”
Todd said Ethridge is deserving of this honor. “Coda’s level of dedication to pursuing excellence in musicianship is rare for a high school student, and his attention to detail and openness to constructive criticism have helped him become an accomplished, well-rounded musician.”
Ethridge said music plays a huge part in his life and he sees that continuing. “I could not see myself or my life in the same light if I had never been introduced to the principle of sound and music. I am grateful for the gift that God has given me, and I want to use my wonderful gift to exalt His name and become on of the best musicians in the world.”