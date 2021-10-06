Last week Fox News Opinion Writer David Marcus focused on the "Biden administration’s doublespeak—your handy guide to White House euphemisms.”
"Things are getting confusing in the nation’s capital these days,”Marcus wrote. "Words that we thought we knew the meaning of are regularly twisted by the Biden administration to mean surprising things.”
Marcus offered a “brief glossary of several terms minted by our dear leader (President Biden), including irregular migration, circling back and human infrastructure.”
"An irregular migrant is what we used to call an illegal alien, or undocumented immigrant,” Marcus wrote. "White House press secretary Jen Psaki has started using the term as a way of convincing us that there is no crisis on the southern border, just a set of challenges facing our system of irregular migration."
Marcus offered, “Stealing from CVS is the new civic pastime, it might not really be stealing, it might be irregular shopping.”
I get what he’s saying. I may not be having heart trouble, just irregular heart beat.
And a drive-by shooting may just be irregular, unsupervised aiming. And you may not be totally lost in the woods, you’re just experiencing irregular navigation capabilities.
It sounds so much better doesn’t it?
Marcus said that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will employ "circle back” to avoid directly answering questions she doesn’t want to address.
I remember back in the 70s President Nixon said he would “circle back” when asked about the Watergate break-in.
And President Bill Clinton did a lot of “circling back” when asked about intern Monica Lewinski. And President Biden has “circled back” when asked about his son Hunter.
“Janet, I’ll circle back in a few minutes and explain why I didn’t get the floor vacuumed.”
And Marcus explained that “human infrastructure” is a term the White House uses to pass out money in hopes of sustaining votes.
Marcus said, "When we think about infrastructure we tend to mean roads, bridges, airports, that kind of thing. But it turns out that you and I are also infrastructure. It’s not that we can lay across a river while an 18-wheeler rolls over our backs, it’s more like welfare. It seems handing out checks to people for doing nothing requires infrastructure, too.”
Euphemism is defined as “the substitution of an inoffensive expression for one that suggests something unpleasant.”
I define euphemisms as avoiding the real truth and facts.
It’s more than being economical with the truth.
You can say someone “committed a terminological inexactitude” or say someone simply lied.
"Catch and release" may be good for helping replenish certain species of fish but not for ignoring federal law when not arresting and deporting illegal immigrants.
"Sanctuary cities" are simply cities where federal laws are ignored and not enforced.
Some may say “birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants” versus “Illegal alien anchor babies.”
I heard on tv that euphemisms have become political weapons of "mass distraction."
One man’s "tender age shelter" is another’s "prisons for children and toddlers."
Politicians use euphemisms to disguise or mislead or conceal the truth.
When referring to people who have been killed one side might term it "collateral damage", while others would say "deaths and injuries of unintended and non-combatant victims."
Politicians in Washington prefer comforting lies to unpleasant truths.
One side may say someone “lied" while their counterparts argued it was just "alternative facts."
A foreign army can "liberate a country" while others call it an “occupation." A "peace-keeping operation” may be another man’s “war."
One person’s “enhanced interrogation techniques” may be another’s man’s "systematic torture.”
In his book “North Dallas Forty” former NFL player Peter Gent wrote, “when players call it a game, owners call it a business and when players call it business, owners call it a game."
Some Americans might say it’s “amazing" what politicians and generals can do with language.
But then again “amazing” is another word for “ridiculous,” or “downright deceptive."