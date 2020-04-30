I’m so glad flower season is here! Everybody has their addiction. Mine is flowers. At least this time of the year it is cheap. I enjoy picking any flower from grasses on up to roses. They will get stuck here and there in the house, and sometimes even stay there until they are dried. I’ve heard my mama say many a time, “Regina, when flowers are brown it’s time to throw them out.”
When February and March get here I’m impatient to see the first daffodils bloom. This year I was treated to daffodils from the middle of January through almost the end of March. Then I started looking for my honeysuckle.
Every morning when I pottered around the yard with my cup of black coffee I examined the honeysuckle. I’ve watched them grow from little nubbins to full blooms. I thought I would have honeysuckle by Easter. But alas, a couple of cool nights nipped that idea back.
But the week after Easter I saw promising signs and a couple of Fridays back, I picked my first two blooms and put them in a tiny vase and put them beside my bed. I had sweet sleep that night.
Out in my field beyond the magnolia trees the little yellow star flowers and the field daisies are getting in full bloom and my patch of white clover is scenting the air, drawing the little honey bees.
This past weekend the privet bushes started blooming. You probably know privet by the names my grandmama called them. Hedge bushes. Old hedge bushes. Aggravating hedge bushes to name a few. Us kids called them the switch bush, for it was from there that we had to pick our size of punishment when we got in trouble.
But the flowers are wonderful in their scent, especially mixed with roses and honeysuckle.
There was a time I’d have to devote a Saturday morning to scouring the fields and highways and byways to pick flowers and take them back home in big buckets. I’d spend Sunday afternoon putting them throughout the house so I would wakeup on Monday morning looking at a fresh arrangement. It made Mondays go so much better.
It has been neat to step outside on my own place and pick a quick bouquet to go in the kitchen window, on Jon’s bedside and on my night stand. However, that doesn’t mean that I don’t go to the sides of the road anymore. My favorite flowers to mix in an arrangement is red clover and the yellow star flower. I don’t have the red clover, but I know where a field of it grows. That same field also will have queen Anne’s lace soon. Those delicate white flowers with honeysuckle in a clear vase look pretty together.
Now as to those vases. I do have an assortment of glass vases from swans to the typical white rose bud vases you always got from the flower shop. I have a little vase in the shape of a cat carrying a kitten in her mouth. I pulled it out last month since it is kitten season on the hill.
I also use tin cans. They are neat to put the flowers in to send to somebody so they don’t have to worry about returning the vase. Normally, I would peel the label off of the can, but last spring when I cut open a can of Leseur English peas, I thought about grandmama. Those were the only kind of peas she wanted. So I put the flowers I sent to mama in that can so it would remind her of grandmama and all the memories of eating green peas and mashed potatoes at her house.
So now the field flower time is here and I am out gathering the flowers while I may because “old time is still a flying” as the poet said.