What better way to get a festive, holiday mood than with fresh evergreens. But, did you know that the use of fresh greenery such as holly, cedar, and mistletoe for decorating actually dates back prior to the Middle Ages? It is difficult to know exactly when greenery began to be used at Christmas since many traditions vary with the geographic region and many are undocumented. However, church records dating to the Middle Ages have entries noting the purchase of holly and ivy during the winter. A 16th century London historian, John Stow, found a written account from the year 1444 describing decorating homes and churches with “holme, ivie, bayes, and whatever the season of the year afforded to be green”. The Christmas carol ‘Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly’ originated in Wales in the 16th century and references the tradition of using holly to decorate for the Christmas season.
In the Victorian era, which is the 63-year period of Queen Victoria’s reign in England from 1837 until 1901, holly and fir garlands were used to decorate mantels. In ancient Rome, wreaths were used to honor military victories. Wreaths made from laurel and other greenery have long been presented to Olympic Games winners. Advent wreaths, which are circular evergreen wreaths with four candles to represent the four weeks of the Advent season, are believed to have originated with German Lutherans in the 16th century. The use of an Advent wreath soon spread to both homes and churches. During the 19th century, wreaths were made to hang on front doors and were known as “welcome rings”. These “welcome rings” typically were made with holly, ivy, pinecones, and ribbon.
Kissing boughs or balls are believed to have originated during the Tudor period in England, which is from 1485-1603. During the Georgian period from 1714 to the 1830s, kissing boughs became more elaborate with flowers, fruit, ornaments, and ribbons. Gentlemen could pluck a piece of the bough and then kiss a lady on the cheek. According to tradition, once all the berries were gone from the bough, no more kisses could be given. Poet Robert Herrick (1591-1674) was the first to make a written record of using mistletoe at Christmas, although historians believe that the use of mistletoe at Christmas may have dated back to the Druids in Gaul around 23 AD. In England, the first recorded use of kissing under the mistletoe is believed to be a comic-opera written in 1784.
Queen Charlotte, the wife of George III, is believed to have set up the first Christmas Tree at the Queen’s Lodge in the United Kingdom in December 1800. Prince Albert, the spouse of Queen Victoria, is credited with introducing the Christmas tree to England in 1840. Publications depicting the use of Christmas trees by royalty encouraged the adoption of Christmas trees by ordinary people.
The colonists who settled in America brought the European traditions of greenery and Christmas trees with them. Many of these early settlers gathered evergreens and made garlands to sell for decorating mantles and Christmas trees. In these early days of America, garlands were made fresh from real greenery. Real Christmas trees were used until the first artificial Christmas tree was introduced by the Addis Housewares Company in 1930.
Today, we have so many options for decorating with both real and faux greenery. Many of the faux garlands and trees look so real it is hard to tell them apart from their fresh counterparts. A faux garland or wreath can quickly be made to look entirely real and extra full by twisting the wired branches around cut pieces of real cedar, pine, holly, and fir. Garlands are a beautiful and traditional way to decorate a mantle, staircase, hutch, or almost any area of your home. For mantles that are too narrow for a complete garland, try decorating the mantle with candles, a nativity scene, Santa’s or other decorative objects, and then tuck in pieces of fresh or faux greenery to give the illusion of a full-length garland.
Decorating with greenery during the holiday season adds much beauty, tradition, and Christmas cheer to your home. Its use dates back for hundreds of years and has long been a winter reminder of the hope and rebirth that is to come with spring.
For detailed instructions for making an evergreen swag, refer to the MSU publication # 3247, Creating an Evergreen Swag, by Assistant Extension Professor Dr. Jim DelPrince.
