Everside Health and Southern Furniture Industries (SFI) have begun a healthcare benefits partnership that sees the construction of a new offsite health center in Pontotoc, MS, offering primary and urgent care services to Southern Motion, Fusion Furniture, Recline Design, Cushions to Go, and Premier Foam employees and dependents across northeast Mississippi.
On Monday (Oct. 25) officials held an open house celebrating the new health center, which will offer affordable healthcare to more than 2,100 associates and family members.
The SFI Health & Wellness Employee Clinic officially opened on September 20, 2021, and is staffed by a full-time nurse practitioner, registered nurse, and chronic condition manager. Employees and dependents on SFI’s insurance plan can receive episodic care, disease management, primary care, and occupational health services at a convenient location with no copays.
“We are excited to be able to offer a state-of-the-art health and wellness clinic for our associates and their families,” said Mark Weber, CEO of Southern Furniture Industries. “Medical costs have been one of the highest inflationary cost categories over the past two decades, and we are happy to help alleviate some of that expense with a high caliber staff providing primary care, acute care, and many prescriptions at no cost!”
Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture combined in 2018 to form Southern Furniture Industries. The organization currently occupies nine facilities in northeast Mississippi, covering over two million square feet. The organization manages all stages of production in furniture and has been an industry leader in upholstered furniture for over 25 years.
The Everside model emphasizes the importance of the patient-provider relationship in achieving lasting health improvements and includes lengthened appointment times, full virtual capabilities, and little to no copays for members. The services offered to employees in northeast Mississippi will play a substantial role in providing affordable, convenient healthcare access as an alternative and supplement to area providers.
Visit eversidehealth.com for more information about Everside and employer-sponsored healthcare.