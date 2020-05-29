The delicate blue petals of the day flower turned a cheery face toward me Sunday morning, I sank down on the dock and melted into tears. This flower has often been a reminder to me to never take a day for granted and the rare May appearance was more than my emotions could handle.
You see, my sister Kirsten’s son, William left this earth on Cherry Creek Road the night of May 14. He is the first in our close circle that has gone on before and his departure has left a hole that cannot be filled by anyone but him in my family.
Like any 17 year old boy he loved to play and joke. I saw him the last time at my mamas house on Mother’s day, he and Kirsten were there to hug on mom.
We had him bring our gift out of Cindy’s truck. He put it on the table and opened the box. He stripped the tape off and busied himself putting it on Cindy’s headband from behind her back without her knowing about it. He put two of the clear strips up there that looked like two shiny horns. I grinned. “Make sure you get a picture of that,” I said to her. Now I wish I’d told her to take a selfie with him while she did it. But I never imagined that in four days he would be gone from our lives on this earth. Forever.
He and my sister Amee’s boys were little stair steps in age, so he was the youngest of the three musketeers as they were often called. They were bent on being superheroes because they often practiced leaping over mama’s wooden fence, vaulting over the picnic table, doing chin ups on the tree branches and a number of other feats that teen age boys like to do.
He had a fierce love for this country and asked his parents if he could go into the Army National Guard early. They granted it and he received his private rank on January 31 with boot camp to begin on June 1. He was looking forward to moving on and doing what he needed to help with the defense of our country.
Already he had spent two years in the Air Force ROTC program at New Albany high school, and was set to achieve the rank of Major this month. His commander went ahead and awarded it this past week.
Will’s life on this earth was way shorter than any of us wanted; his going on has left behind unspeakable grief. It is a reminder to live every day as a gift, every moment as a treasure, for you never know when the measure of your life, or those you love, will be poured out.
Cindy and Kirsten and I were sharing tears at her kitchen sink on Friday and Cindy told her there was this poem she heard years ago and she quoted the lines she remembered. I looked it up. It was what Cindy, as the mama hen of all us kids, read to honor him. Perhaps it will help other grieving parents.
We love you and thank all of you who are walking with us and upholding us before the throne room of God. That is the only way that one foot is going in front of the other.
To all Parents
Edgar Guest
"I'll lend you, for a while, a child of mine," He said.
"For you to love the while he lives,
and mourn for when he's dead.
It may be six or seven years, or twenty-two or three,
But will you, till I call him back,
take care of him for me?
He'll bring his charms to gladden you,
and should his stay be brief,
You'll have his lovely memories
as solace for your grief."
"I cannot promise he will stay;
since all from earth return,
But there are lessons taught down there
I want this child to learn.
I've looked the wide world over in
My search for teachers true
And from the throngs that crowd life's lanes
I have chosen you.
Now will you give him all your love,
not think the labor vain,
Nor hate Me when I come to call
to take him back again?"
"I fancied that I heard them say,
‘Dear Lord, Thy will be done!
For all the joy Thy child shall bring,
the risk of grief we run.
We'll shelter him with tenderness,
we'll love him while we may,
And for the happiness we've known,
forever grateful stay;
But should the angels call for him
much sooner than we've planned,
We'll brave the bitter grief that comes
and try to understand!’ ”