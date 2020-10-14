That Cougar is a dancing fool.
It’s great. Ella Gaspard does a fantastic job, hopping up and down the sideline, whopping the crowd into a frenzy. When the band kicks up the Cougar struts and dabs and puts a smile on everybody’s face. Kids flock to the Cougar.
My cousin, Marlee Hoing, is a Cougar cheerleader, the one with the mane of red hair. I love watching her enjoy herself so much. They’re all terrific.
I suppose I was once that young. It’s hard to remember.
The Warrior is great, too. Evalena Russell hops around in that buckskin suit with that mean-looking Warrior head and somehow makes the character fuzzy and likeable.
I haven’t covered a North Pontotoc game this year, so my apologies for not describing the Viking vibe.
There’s nothing in this world like the atmosphere at a Mississippi high school football game. The game Friday between the Cougars and Warriors was a good one.
Pontotoc whooped up on South in the first half then South came out after halftime and gave everybody a reason to keep their seat and wait for the final buzzer. Good game. All the boys on both sides played hard and did us proud. I love to see a scrap like that. I’m always field level, and there was a whole heap of helmet-and-shoulder-pad-clacking hard play. Bravo gents.
So many people make Friday night lights special. Miss Annie—I don’t even know her last name—who I worked with at the mall in a previous life, usually takes tickets at the South gate. My aunt Missy, Marlee’s mom, often does that too. Three hours before the game I interviewed these guys who hunted gators this summer. Story forthcoming. Brandon Cissna was among them, and at the game there he was working as a sheriff’s deputy.
The folks working the concession stands will have jewels in their crowns in heaven. I was scuttling along the Warriors’ sideline Friday night taking pictures when I almost tripped over my old buddy from high school, Tommy Caldwell, working the chains.
At Friday night games I’m surrounded by people who populate the history of my life. Sometimes we even recognize each other, after 25 years and 50 pounds.
The bands are fantastic, the color guards, everyone who adds their talent to the experience deserves a standing ovation. We have a lot of fun, don’t we, and in the words of Tiny Tim from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” “God bless us, every one.”