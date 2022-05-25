4-H cookbooks are ready for you to purchase. The cost is $10, and all of the proceeds will go to Pontotoc County 4-H! Please help support our 4-H’ers as we compete at the upcoming Club Congress and Project Achievement Day! Get your copy today! Just give us a call at 489-3910 and ask for Jane Chamblee.
What’s better than cooking at home? From snacks and sides to desserts and main courses, these recipes from 4-H’ers, supporters, and 4-H alumni offer an appetizing and enjoyable cookbook designed to freshen up your menu and keep you creative in the kitchen.
The Pontotoc County 4-H Cookbook is printed and ready for you. There are 100 recipes in the book. At least 50 of the recipes have a coordinating video on the Pontotoc County 4H Club Facebook page. Along with the easy-to-follow “Kids Cooking” video series recipes, there are also recipes from previous and current Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer members. The artwork on the cover was drawn by Mabry Chamblee, a former Pontotoc 4-H’er. Some of the recipes are healthy everyday versions of old favorites and others are special holiday and celebration dishes for youth and families alike to enjoy.
The cost is $10, and all of the proceeds will go to Pontotoc County 4-H! Please help support our 4-H’ers as we compete at the upcoming Club Congress and Project Achievement Day! Get your copy today! Just give us a call at 489-3910 and ask for Jane Chamblee.
Here is a recipe from the cookbook for a salad that is perfect any time of the year, but especially good to serve in the spring and summer because it’s a chilled salad. Fresh garden tomatoes would make it even better. Give it a try! Happy Cooking!
CORNBREAD SALAD
Ingredients
2 boxes Jiffy cornbread mix
4 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 cup sweet pickles, chopped
9 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup pickle juice
Directions
Bake cornbread according to package directions. Let cool and crumble.
In a bowl, combine tomatoes, peppers, pickles, onions, and bacon.
In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise and pickle juice.
In a glass bowl, layer the cornbread, tomato mix, and mayonnaise mix. Repeat, ending with mayonnaise mix. Refrigerate until ready to serve.