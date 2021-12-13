At approximately 2:30 Sunday (Dec. 12) afternoon law enforcement officials said excavation efforts had uncovered the remains of a body buried along Cane Creek Road South, approximately a mile south of Highway 278 four lane in Western Pontotoc County.
During a briefing at the scene where the remains were found First Judicial District Attorney John Weddle said the discovery is believed to be the body of Felecia Cox, who has been missing for 14 years.
District Attorney Weddle said Sunday’s search was conducted based on information his office received in a letter from recently executed murderer and rapist David Cox.
Cox was executed by lethal injection by officials at the state penitentiary at Parchman on November 17, 2021, for the murder of his estranged wife Kim Kirk Cox and the sexual assault of his stepdaughter. In 2012 David Cox had pled guilty to capital murder for the May 14, 2010, shooting death of Kim Cox.
On November 19, attorneys for Cox delivered the letter written by Cox wherein he admitted to also killing 40-year-old Felecia Cox, his sister-in-law, in July 2007. The letter provided detailed information on where he buried Felecia Cox’s body only about 30 yards from the mobile home he was living in during 2007 on Cane Creek Road South.
Fourteen years ago the spot where she was buried was covered by thick brush and trees, authorities noted. David Cox's mobile home and carport are no longer on the property, which was cleared years ago for development.
Weddle said that an 11 member team of experts from the archeological and anthropology departments from Mississippi State University, assisted by law enforcement cadaver dogs, discovered the remains following a four hour search of the property.
The search began around 9 a.m. Sunday and the remains were discovered at 1:20 p.m., officials said.
“Based on the information provided by David Cox’s letter and the work of the MSU team the remains of a body presumed to be Felecia Cox have been exhumed today,” Weddle said. “Those remains will be transferred tomorrow (Monday) for DNA testing at the state crime lab to give medical confirmation as to identity of the body.”
“We can’t begin to say thank you enough to Amber Miskelly (Felecia Cox’s daughter) and her family for their assistance in this ordeal,” Weddle said. “This has been a very trying day for her family out here today, but hopefully it will be an important day that finally brings closure to the disappearance of her mother.”
“The team from MSU was indispensable in finding these remains today and we thank Dr. Jesse Goliath and his folks for their hard work.”
Dr. Goliath is an assistant professor of archeology and Middle Eastern studies at MSU and the Cobb Institute of Archeology.
Dr. Goliath said that ground penetrating radar (GPR) was used to search an area approximately 40 yards by 40 yards wide.
“The GPR gave us indications of any prior disturbance of the ground and any debris underneath,” Goliath explained. “Once we found an outline, we began digging about six inches at a time. And the response of the cadaver dogs gave us indication of decomposition further down in the ground.”
The remains were recovered approximately four feet below the surface of the ground.
“We were glad to assist and elated we hopefully found some remains which will for the family’s sake bring some closure to her death,” Goliath said.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the remains will be taken to the State Crime Lab facility in Gulfport on Monday for analysis.
“They will seek to determine cause of death and retrieve DNA for comparison purposes to identify the body,” Bedford said. “They know the body is coming and hopefully within a few days we will have an answer.”
Felecia Cox, who was married to Jeff Cox, David Cox’s brother, has been missing since July 2, 2007. Two days after Felecia Cox disappeared, her car was found near the intersection of Waldo Road and Highway 334 in Pontotoc County. Authorities reported that her purse was still in the vehicle.
At the time of Felecia Cox’s disappearance her husband Jeff Cox was in federal custody on drug charges. He later died while serving a prison term.
At the December 6 news conference when the existence of the letter was disclosed, Weddle said that David Cox had been a long time suspect in Felecia Cox’s disappearance but no body was ever found and there was not enough evidence to charge him.
“Prior to David Cox’s execution there had been efforts urging him to provide information on his sister-in-law’s case but we got nothing until two days after his execution,” Weddle said. “In the letter he admitted to killing Felecia Cox but he didn’t provide any details on her murder. There was no indication that anyone else was involved.”