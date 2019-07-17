Schools and Access Family Health Services have partnered to provide expanded health services at a new school-based clinic beginning fall 2019.
“School-based health centers are exactly what the name implies: the center of health in schools where they are based,” said Dr. Kevin Koehler, Medical Director for School Health Services of Access Family Health Services. “Students, along with school staff and faculty, can be treated at the clinic for acute illnesses, such as flu, and chronic conditions, including asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure.”
“This new school-based health center is important for prevention and early intervention, and to reduce chronic disease risk,” said Marilyn Sumerford, executive director of Access Family Health Services. “We will also offer health care services to staff and faculty. We hope that this will be a way of helping parents and teachers stay on the job and of keeping students in the classroom learning.”
In addition to treating acute illnesses, providers in the school-based clinics can screen students for vision and hearing problems, and much more. “School-based health centers promote nutrition and physical activity,” said Sumerford. “These providers will also counsel students on how to prevent injury, violence and other threats.”
The partnership between the Pontotoc City School District and Access Family Health Services will make health services more accessible to all students, no matter the ability to pay or health insurance status. “Not having health insurance will not be a barrier to healthcare for Pontotoc’s school children,” said Sumerford.
“We are so excited to be able to provide efficient, convenient health care for our students and faculty. Meeting the needs of our Warrior family is always a priority.” stated Dr. Michelle Bivens, Pontotoc City School District superintendent.
Nearly 2,000 school-based health centers operate nationwide. Last school year, Access Family Health Services opened a total of seven clinics located in the Pontotoc and Monroe County schools and the Okolona City Schools. These school-based clinics are staffed with nurse practitioners, nurses, and a receptionist.
School nurses are part of the health care team in Pontotoc City Schools. They will continue to offer triage, first aid, and medication administration. The school-based health clinic will expand those services and allow students, staff, and faculty direct access to health care providers during the school day.
If a child is diagnosed with a communicable disease after physical assessment and laboratory assessment and needs medication, parents may still need to pick up the child from school. But the prescription will be called in from the school-based clinic. This will facilitate shorter wait times and more convenience.
Dr. Koehler emphasized that the intent of the school-based clinic is not to become the medical home and take business away from local healthcare providers. Staff at the school-based health clinic will promote screening and vaccines and assist primary care providers in achieving clinical objectives for healthier communities. The school-based health services will bring essential services to students where they are.
The new clinic in Pontotoc City Schools will open in fall 2019. The clinic will be located in the former alternative school building on Oxford Street, adjacent to the district's central office. All required paperwork including consent forms and health histories requests will be included as part of the back-to-school packet. Students are not required to use the school-based clinics. But if parents want their child to have access to it, they must provide a signed consent form for the child.
“Healthy students are better learners,” said Sumerford. “School-based health clinics support student success. This is the goal of the school district. Access Family Health Services has a vested interested in the community, and this health care access is a way we can support the children and their parents.” Access Family Health Services, a community health center, has locations in five northeast Mississippi counties.