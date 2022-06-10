County fairs developed in the northeastern United States in the early nineteenth century to promote agriculture. Events included horse racing, plowing contests, livestock judging, and exhibits of agricultural equipment and techniques. Organizations, sometimes called societies, were formed to host annual fairs and to acquire land for permanent fairgrounds. The years between 1870 and 1910 are referred to as the golden age of agricultural fairs. As popularity of county fairs grew, entertainment options expanded to include bicycle races, balloon shows, automobile races, and airplane demonstrations. About the same time county fairs were gaining in popularity, the national 4-H program was created with the passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914. Through the 4-H program, boys and girls were encouraged to exhibit entries at the fair.
The Pontotoc County Fair began in 1916, making 2022 the 107 anniversary for this event. The County Fair is hosted through the efforts of an all-volunteer fair board. The Pontotoc County Fair Board, led by President Tommy Newell, works countless hours each year to organize this event. Tommy has been president of the Fair Board for the past three years, following former president Joe Whitten who worked for many years promoting the Fair. The goal of the Fair Board is to continue the rich tradition of the American county fair while bringing an enjoyable, family-friendly event the entire community can enjoy.
One of the many historical aspects of county fairs is the exhibits. Both children and adults can enter exhibit items to win ribbons and prize money. The adult exhibits are organized each year by the Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV). MHV member, Lynda Smith, is overseeing this year’s exhibits and encourages all local adults to participate.
You do not have to be a member of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers to bring items to exhibit. One important change in this year's fair is that the exhibits will be set up and judged the week before the County Fair, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28 -29, and will be on display for public viewing during the County Fair. To pick up an exhibit booklet with instructions, come by the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 402 C. J. Hardin, Jr. Drive. Entry categories include:
Home Canning
Photography
Textiles and Household Articles
Flowers and Plants
Baked Goods
Vegetables and Fruits
This year, experience a piece of history by bringing your family to the Pontotoc County Fair during July 5-9, 2022 at the Pontotoc Agricenter. For questions about events at the fair, please contact the Extension Office at 662-489-3910 or look for details on Facebook.
A complete schedule of events will be published in forthcoming issues of this newspaper.
References
4-H (n.d.). 4-H History. Retrieved from: https://4-h.org/