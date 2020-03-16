Hello again from NMMC-ECF Pontotoc. Another great week has passed, and we are excited about warmer days ahead. On Monday, Katherine did a few manicures that morning and played Cornhole toss that afternoon. My entire family traveled to Jackson to watch our niece, Jadyn Spears and the Pontotoc Lady Warrior Basketball team play in the semifinals. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but a great season they had.
On Tuesday morning, Norma Harlow and Doris King from our ladies Auxiliary and played Reaching for the stars with the residents. Katherine and I were out with Jimmy and Rose Roberts for an appointment, afterwards we stopped by Cracker Barrell for lunch. We had several in the activity room for a few episodes of I Love Lucy that afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, we had room full for News and Exercise around 9:00. We had to make a run to Tupelo with Daphne Ruth midmorning. Later that afternoon, we played Candy Bingo. Ms. Alice Morrison won so much candy she had to have help getting it to her room. Ms. Alice volunteered here at our facility for Bingo for years before she was admitted. No doubt, one of the sweetest we know.
On Thursday morning, we finished up the manicures we had missed earlier this week. On Thursday afternoon, we had our monthly Resident Council meeting. This is a time for the residents to express their feeling about the care they are receiving here. After the meeting, we served Ms. Dot Kings famous tea cakes which are always wonderful. Thanks Ms. Dot for bringing them by.
On Friday morning, Ms. Dot King and Ms. Ann Leeper were here to work the weekly juice cart for our residents. This is one of the favorites for Ms. Sally Watson, she likes to order one of everything. Later that morning, Dana Bullard, our beautician came by the get everyone looking good for the weekend. Katherine, Natalie, and I took 9 residents on an outing to New Albany. We landed at Georges and divine it was.
Thanks to Norma Harlow and Gayla Williams for coming in on Saturday for Bingo with the residents. On Sunday Morning, Sallie Grubs was here for Sunday School, thanks to her for coming monthly for us. On Sunday afternoon, Mr. Sam Woods, one of our own, shared a devotion. Thanks Mr. Sam for your dedication. We are looking forward to warmer days ahead and anxious to get our patio back to life soon. Wishing you a safe week and stop and see us if you can. Until next time