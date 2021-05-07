The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County is planning a variety of upcoming agriculture and natural resource based programs. There will be something for everyone. I will discuss Extension learning opportunities that will be offered during the month of May.
Field Days
The COVID-19 pandemic largely limited the options for Extension programing to ZOOM meetings and other virtual formats. The Pontotoc Extension office is transitioning to traditional in person events by offering a variety of field day options. The following outdoor events will provide hands on learning experiences in a safe environment.
Cattlemen’s Association Field Day
Thursday, May 6, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Weed control, hay sampling, and animal health
Hilliard Farms
3510 Subertown Rd.
Ecru, MS 38841
Ranch Versatility Horse Clinic
Saturday, May 8, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Instruction in ranch riding, roping, and boxing
Pontotoc County Agricenter
430 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive
Pontotoc, MS 38863
Cost: Adults: $100 Youth: $50
Pond Management Field Session
Thursday, May 13, 2021
5:30 p.m.
Population assessment, stocking, and water chemistry
Mark Griffith and James Shannon
Howard Stafford Park
289 Lake Drive
Pontotoc, MS 38863
Forestry Field Day
Thursday, May 20, 2021
8:30a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Tree identification, hardwood management, and prescribed burning
Dr. Dennis Wright’s Tree Farm
74 CR-169
Randolph, MS 38864
Social Media
MSU Extension Agents from northeast Mississippi are continuing to offer a weekly Facebook agriculture and natural resources video series entitled “Off Road with extension”. The topics offered during May will include 4-H agronomy projects, pond weed control, southern pine beetles, hummingbirds, and sharpening lawn mower blades.
Virtual Conservation Field Day
The Pontotoc County Extension office is currently promoting a virtual Conservation Field Day. This approach is providing fifth and six-grade students in Pontotoc County an opportunity to learn about natural resources and conservation while adhering to current COVID-19 protocols.
The virtual format includes a series of videos that allow students to travel to farms, woodlands, and parks in Pontotoc County. The students are learning about agriculture and wildlife management practices that will conserve our natural resources for years to come. The program can be viewed by visiting the Pontotoc County Extension Service website at http://extension.msstate.edu/msu-extension-pontotoc-county/.
By taking advantage of programs offered by the Pontotoc County Extension office you will increase your knowledge of agriculture, natural resources, and have tons of fun! Contact James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.