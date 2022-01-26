PONTOTOC- Carefully reviewing soil test information, considering where one might save money by using less fertilizer, and most importantly, planning for potential delays in supply lines for parts and chemicals are among many important considerations for farmers in Pontotoc County, according to local experts.
Crop specialists, entomologists and ag economists from the Mississippi State University Extension Service met in Pontotoc on Jan. 13 to talk with local farmers about the latest in farming techniques, current markets, and to offer advice.
MSU agronomist, Dr. Justin McCoy said that planning ahead and employing best practices in soil management will pay dividends.
“Fertilizer prices might increase, so think if there are areas where you can economize,” said McCoy. “Also, consider the possibility of supply lines being slow.”
Farmers can improve nutrient management by applying fertilizer in the right amount, at the right time of year, with the right method and with the right placement, according to McCoy. Pontotoc County Extension agent James Shannon said, “It’s very important for farmers to follow soil test recommendations to avoid reduced yields and poor plant health.” They can also plant cover crops to prevent periods of bare ground on farm fields when the soil and the nutrients it contains are most susceptible to erosion and loss into waterways.
“These are going to be your keys for good fertility in 2022,” said McCoy.
Dr. Jason Bond, a weed scientist with MSU, reiterated McCoy’s emphasis on anticipating delays in supplies.
“Plan for the worst,” said Bond. “Things are not looking positive for the supplies we use, particularly herbicides, so we need a three-part, maybe even a four-part plan.”
Jacob White, who farms cotton, corn, and soybeans in eastern Pontotoc County, listened intently to the presentation. One of some 30 locals in attendance, White said he’d experienced significant delays in getting parts for his machinery this year, and he paid more for the parts once they arrived.
MSU cotton specialist Dr. Brain Pieralisi said that late planting and wet weather in 2021 caused a downward trend in cotton production in Mississippi, but this harvest promises to be closer to 525,000 acres, approximately where it was in 2020.
Pontotoc farmers worked 3,703 acres of cotton this year.
Pieralisi talked about the importance of consistently scouting cotton crops in order to ascertain damage, such as that caused by pests. According to Pieralisi, insecticides alone aren’t a sufficient solution to stopping bugs. Farmers should follow an integrated pest management plan, or IPM, which, along with insecticides, employs non-chemical strategies. According to the 2022 Insect Control Guide for Agronomic Crops, which was produced by the Extension Service and handed out at the meeting, those non-chemical or “cultural” practices include:
* Destroying stalks in the fall
* Tilling the soil in the fall to kill bollworm and budworm pupae
* Destroying weeds or cover crops by tillage or herbicide at least three weeks before planting
* Applying insecticides at the proper stages of plant development
* Proper implementation of an IPM plan reduces resistance, the term given to the phenomenon by which pests become acclimated to a particular insecticide through repeated exposure, thus rendering it ineffective.
Corn specialist Dr. Erick Larson said that some of last year’s corn failed to develop tassels, becoming “skeletonized,” and that hurt pollination.
“We had awesome growing conditions up until the first week of June, then it got wet,” said Larson. Pontotoc County farmers planted 4,019 acres of corn in 2021.
Nitrogen deficiency is a recurring problem in corn raised in less than ideal conditions, Larson said, demonstrating what it looked like with a projection slide. The leaf was brownish-yellow, with a burgundy streak down the middle.
Supplemental nitrogen has shown to produce significant improvement in corn, according to Larson. “Timing is critical,” said Larson. “The most effective time to put out nitrogen is at the beginning of the rapid growth season, when the corn is about 16 inches.”
Agricultural economist Dr. Brian Mills said revenue looks promising for this year’s crops.
“We’re in a much better price environment than in recent years,” said Mills, noting that export commodities have much to do with it. “From here, we decide how we’re going to ration out what we’ve harvested throughout the rest of the year. We’re midway through the 2021 market year, and we have strong export demand, but Brazil is on target to be the world’s largest producer of soybeans this year, perhaps putting 139 million metric tons on the market.”