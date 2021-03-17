When President Joe Biden addressed the American people last Thursday (March 11) night there were a lot of things he could have said.
President Biden certainly had say so over the content of his message but he owed it to the American people to get his facts straight.
“A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked,” Biden said. “We had denial for days, weeks, then months that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress and more loneliness.”
“Two months ago this country didn’t have nearly enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all or nearly all of the American people, public, but soon we will,” Biden offered. “Thanks to our work we’re done we will have enough vaccine supply for all adults in America by the end of May.”
I believe “c’mon man” is the President’s favorite catch phrase. Most of the other times so far he’s just walked away without answering reporters’ questions.
So c’mon Joe. Those of us still breathing remember the facts a little differently.
I remember the first time I heard then President Donald Trump say that several pharmaceutical companies were already working on a vaccine for the coronavirus. The development of a COVID-19 vaccine was termed “Operation Warp Speed."
Trump’s message of hope for a vaccine in 2020 was met by many with contempt and mockery. So called experts speculated it was impossible to produce and test such a vaccine any sooner than 18 months to two years.
In July 2020 the Trump administration contracted with Pfizer to produce 100-million doses of a vaccine they were developing. Moderma was contracted for 100-million doses of a drug they were testing. Johnson and Johnson were contracted for 100-million doses of vaccine. AstraZeneca was contracted for 300-million doses, Novavax and GlaxoSmithKline were contracted to produce 100-million doses of vaccine each.
People were praying and the wheels were turning night and day for development and successful testing of 800-million doses of medicine for American citizens.
On December 14, 2020, nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center was the first American to receive a coronavirus vaccine outside a clinical trial.
Joe Biden took the oath of office on January 20, 2021. He had received his first coronavirus shot on December 21, 2020. I believe he got his second vaccine shot on January 11, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris got her first vaccine shot on December 29, 2020 and her second shot on January 26, 2021.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. on Friday, March 12, 2021 topped 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered.
About 35 million people have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 13.5% of the adult U.S. population, according to the CDC. Over 65.9-million people have received at least one shot of the two-dose regimens, the CDC said.
If President Biden wants to promote transparency and unity he can start by telling the American people the truth.
I saw and listened to a taped broadcast that first ran on February 14, 2021. I heard Vice President Kamala Harris tell a reporter there was “no stock pile of vaccine (when we took office), in many ways we were starting from scratch from something that had been raging for a year.” She needs to tell the truth also.
Operation Warp Speed was successful. The efforts of the pharmaceutical companies were unprecedented. God is good.
I don’t expect President Biden and VP Harris to praise Trump ever. But they can be truthful with the facts.
We have a long way to go with the vaccination efforts, but praise God there is a light in the distance.
Praise the light. President Biden’s speech last week sounded like a eulogy for America.
I know how the Bible says the world will end, but the Bible clearly states that only God knows when.
I don’t want America to fail on our watch. We can do better. We must.
But if we can’t pull together to defeat a pandemic that has killed more than 531,000 Americans (thus far) we will implode long before China puts us all in chains.
And who did Biden tell us to look to for guidance in the coming days and months— Dr. Anthony Fauci. Please God help us.
No one individual has flip flopped more about the coronavirus than Dr. Fauci. I don’t think he’s a bad guy but his information is as reliable as the ship's purser was in the movie “Poseidon Adventure.” (Google it)
I’m reminded of the quote: “The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in the lie. One word of truth outweighs the world.”
I did love it when President Biden said, “Don’t ever count the American people out!”
Mr. President I never will.
I believe God is in control. God willing we will indeed celebrate the Fourth of July.
Always pledging "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Us Neanderthals may say it with a Southern accent, but we take it to heart.