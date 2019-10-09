Itawamba Community College’s Financial Aid offices have scheduled FAFSA Fridays beginning Oct. 4 to assist prospective students with the completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
ICC staff members will be available to assist with completion of the online form as well as to answer any questions at both the Fulton and Tupelo campus offices, which are located in the Student Services buildings. Students are encouraged to visit the Tupelo Campus office, if possible because of the availability of more computers.
The FAFSA is the form used by the U.S. Department of Education to determine eligibility for federal, state and college-sponsored financial aid, including grants, educational loans and work-study programs, according to Terry Bland, director of Financial Aid at ICC.
For more information, call (662) 862-8261 or email cdthomas@iccms.edu.